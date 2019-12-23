Plane's overhead bin panel falls during Friday the 13th flight

Passengers on a LATAM Airlines flight on Friday the 13th were in for a spooky surprise when an overhead bin panel suddenly fell down during the transatlantic trip.

An upper panel in the economy cabin of flight LA8070 came crashing down during the Dec. 13 trip from Sao Paulo, Brazil to Frankfurt, Germany, a spokesperson for the carrier confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

A photo of the frightening sight has since surfaced on Twitter, featuring dazed-looking airline workers staring at the plastic panel which partially hung from the ceiling. The upper panel fell across multiple rows of the economy cabin, with the overhead locker door and insulation lining was also visible.

When reached for comment, a LATAM rep said that “all passengers are well” and that the aircraft proceeded to land safely. The plane itself has since received maintenance and is now operating normally.

“During LATAM Airlines Brazil flight LA8070 (São Paulo/Guarulhos-Frankfurt) on December 13, an upper panel of the Economy cabin became detached. All passengers are well and the aircraft landed safely with all necessary assistance being provided to customers following this regrettable situation,” the spokesperson said. “Said aircraft has since received corrective maintenance and is now operating normally.”

“LATAM reiterates that this was an unusual incident and it is not consistent with the airline group’s aircraft and maintenance standards,” they added.

It remains unclear at this time exactly what point of the flight the panel fell down, and what caused it to fall in the first place.

