American Airlines kicks family off flight because passengers complained of body odor

American Airlines removed a family from a plane on Wednesday after passengers and crew members complained that one of the family members smelled bad.

Yossi Adler was asked to deplane the flight — headed from Miami, Florida to Detroit, Michigan — after "team members were concerned about the comfort of our other passengers due to the odor," American Airlines told Fox News in a statement on Thursday.

"Our team members took care of the family and provided hotel accommodations and meals, and rebooked them on a flight to Detroit this morning," the statement continued.

Adler told Fox affiliate WJBK that he, his wife, and their daughter followed the crew's instructions and got off the plane.

"'They said there were people on the plane complaining that you have B.O," he said. "Our crew members smelled it and our pilot smelled it and the pilot says we can't let you fly in this plane because the B.O.'s too bad.'"

The passenger said he recorded the encounter and alleged that American Airlines staff removed his family from the plane because they're Jewish.

"You have to calm down," an official allegedly told Adler.

"I have to calm down? I have eight children at home and there's a religious reason for some reason that they're kicking me off the plane," Adler replied. "We don't have odor, nobody here has odor."



"You told me for religious reasons you don't shower — is that what you said?" the official asked. Adler reportedly replied that he showers daily.

American Airlines did not address Adler's religion in their statement and claimed the removal was because of his alleged body odor.

"They're going around (holding their nose), 'Oh, it smells," he told the news station. "And those were the managers. They were embarrassing us in front of everybody. You want people to fly your airline? Treat people with respect."

Adler, for his part, said he did not smell and said that crew members wouldn't confirm who within the Adler family they thought had an odor.

Fox News' multiple attempts to reach Adler were not immediately successful.