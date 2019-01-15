American Airlines passenger claiming flight attendant punched him in the head, caused brain injury

An American Airlines passenger has filed a lawsuit against the major airline, claiming that a flight attendant punched him in the face and head while he was traveling from Charlotte, N.C., to Philadelphia last year.

JETBLUE FLIGHT DELAYED AFTER TRUCK CARRYING TOILET WASTE GETS WEDGED UNDER AIRCRAFT

Gregory Lagana filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Friday, detailing the alleged assault, which involved flight attendant Lance Wiley pinning Lagana’s down while “repeatedly punching [Lagana] in the face and back of the head" on the January 2018 flight.

According to the lawsuit, the New Jersey man claims Wiley attacked him while he was in his seat with a seatbelt on. Wiley came down the aisle with a drink cart, USA Today reported, and the two allegedly argued about Lagana’s drink order before the altercation.

DELTA AIR LINES PLANE SKIDS OFF TAXIWAY DURING LANDING

Lagana claims he “was not involved in any wrongdoing that jeopardized the safety of the aircraft” prior to the assault.

In the lawsuit, the man said he sustained severe injuries including “scalp hematomas, abrasions, swelling, redness, bruising and defensive wounds to his hand” and a brain injury that required “neurosurgical treatment.” He reportedly received care at Princeton Medical Center in New Jersey after the flight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a result of the accident, plaintiff suffered severe, serious and permanent personal injuries, as well as mental and emotional injuries rendering him permanently and severely injured," according to the lawsuit, USA Today reported.

Lagana is seeking $161,000 in damages.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A Spokesperson for American Airlines, Matt Millter, said in a statement to Fox News that the airline is “reviewing the lawsuit and the details of the flight,” but did not have further comment.