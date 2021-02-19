American Airlines, JetBlue launch codeshare partnership, add 33 new routes

American Airlines and JetBlue’s partnership has taken off.

On Thursday, the two airlines launched their "Northeast Alliance," a codeshare partnership that brought together almost 80 flights from both carriers -- including 33 brand-new routes. All routes are either into or out of Boston or New York City’s three airports.

Now customers can book 49 codeshare routes operated by JetBlue using the American Airlines website, or 25 codeshare routes operated by American Airlines using the JetBlue website, according to the launch announcement.

Though they can be booked now, the codeshare flights won’t begin flying until Feb. 25.

In its announcement, American Airlines said codesharing "provides access to a broader network by allowing travelers to book a single itinerary directly with their preferred airline for flights operated by a partner airline."

The airline also said that more markets in the Northeast would be added to the partnership "regularly throughout the first half of this year."

"This is the first step to delivering the best customer proposition with the biggest network in New York and Boston," Vasu Raja, American’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement. "In the months ahead, we’ll continue to create a seamless experience that’s easy for our customers, supports our communities and leads to more growth for our team."

According to JetBlue’s announcement, customers who are members of either airline’s mileage program will be able to start earning points or miles on codeshare flights this spring.

The airlines intend to expand benefits for both JetBlue’s TrueBlue and American’s AAdvantage program members throughout the year.

"Our alliance with American opens the door for JetBlue to successfully enter into new markets, introducing more choices and our award-winning service and low fares to more customers," Scott Laurence, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning, said in a statement. "The alliance is also essential to getting our planes back in the air profitably and crewmembers working again."

American and JetBlue first announced their partnership over the summer. At the time, the airlines said they would be able to offer more competitive prices and increase international flights.

According to American Airlines’ Thursday announcement, the two airlines are planning to codeshare international routes "soon."