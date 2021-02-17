JetBlue's cheapest tickets won't come with free overhead bin storage

Jet Blue passengers booking cheap flights should be prepared to bring less baggage.

Passengers who purchase JetBlue’s "Blue Basic" tickets will have to pay extra to carry on a bag stored in overhead bins beginning July 20, the company said in a memo Tuesday.

JetBlue said it will only allow customers who purchase its standard coach fares including its Blue, Blue Extra and Mint business class tickets for domestic flights overhead storage bin space.

"Beginning July 20, we will limit Blue Basic fares purchased on or after February 25 to one personal item that fits underneath the seat," Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue president and COO said in the memo.

As airlines continue to struggle during the pandemic from fewer trips booked, the New York-based airline continues to compete with budget carriers like Spirit by lowering its prices. Similarly, United Airlines also makes customers with basic economy tickets pay up for overhead bin space.

JetBlue says if it runs out of space in overhead bins, those who purchased tickets with carry-on bags included will be issued a $25 travel credit that’s valid for a year.