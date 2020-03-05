American Airlines flight diverted after 'unruly passenger' tried opening exit door

An American Airlines flight bound for Dallas was diverted to St. Louis earlier this week after an “unruly passenger” tried opening an exit door during the flight. No one was injured during the incident.

About 45 minutes after American Airlines flight 2300 departed Chicago O’Hare Airport on Tuesday, the unnamed passenger suddenly tried to open the emergency exit.

UNITED IS FIRST TO CUT U.S. FLYING DUE TO VIRUS OUTBREAK

Fellow passengers immediately leaped into action to subdue the man while flight attendants assisted, ABC News reports.

As seen in a now-viral clip shared to Twitter, crew members and a law enforcement officer could be seen standing over the unruly passenger and eventually escorting the man off the plane. The 35-second clip has since been viewed over 23,000 times.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed to Fox News that the plane was diverted to St. Louis and landed safely without issue.

“American Airlines flight 2300 with service from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Dallas Fort-Worth (DFW) diverted to St. Louis due to an unruly passenger,” the spokesperson said on Thursday. “The aircraft landed safely and law enforcement met it upon arrival. There were no injuries to passengers or crew members.”

“We thank our crew members for their quick action to ensure the safety of everyone on board and providing excellent care to our customers during a difficult situation,” they added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fox 2 Now reported that passengers and flight crew had to stay in St. Louis overnight before flying out again to reach their ultimate destination of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

A St. Louis-based spokesperson for the FBI said the agency worked with airport police and that the man was not arrested, and released without charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There was no nexus to terrorism or criminal activity," the FBI spokesperson told ABC.