Top travel destinations gaining buzz for 2026 trips revealed in new report

If 2026 is your year to finally take that dream trip, the travel pros at Expedia say they already know where you’ll want to go.

Their new trend report breaks down destinations gaining the most buzz – and a few American getaways cracked the list of international gems.

The findings are based on millions of flight and hotel searches, comparing what travelers are eyeing now versus last year.

The biggest takeaway? Travelers are spreading out, trading overdone tourist hot spots for fresh destinations that offer space, culture and style.

Big Sky, Montana, took the top spot with a massive surge in interest. It’s easy to see why: wide-open views, world-class skiing and luxury resorts tucked into rugged scenery make it an easy pick for travelers who want the beauty of the West without the crowds.

Across the Pacific, Okinawa, Japan, is booming as more travelers look beyond Tokyo and Kyoto. With its laid-back island feel, it’s becoming a new favorite for visitors who want both adventure and relaxation.

Sardinia, Italy, continues to climb the list for 2026. The Mediterranean island blends crystal-clear coves and chic beach towns while promising fewer tourists than neighboring destinations like Amalfi or Capri.

In Vietnam, Phu Quoc is quickly becoming Asia’s next big island destination. Once known mostly to locals, it’s now catching international attention for its modern resorts and jungle-backed coastlines.

Back in Europe, Savoie, France, is also seeing a bump in travel interest, drawing visitors to its alpine villages, ski towns and year-round mountain escapes.

And for those who’d rather stay stateside, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, is emerging as a top pick for its convenience and laid-back beaches, all without the sticker shock or crowds of some bigger-name resorts.

Expedia’s data also suggests travelers in 2026 are going for variety, manifesting in ways like mix-and-match itineraries, off-peak trips, and unique destinations. That means everything from fly-fishing in Montana to snorkeling off Japan’s southern coast could be on the table next year.

2026 is shaping up to be a year for bold choices and new favorites. Whether you’re booking a big international adventure or sticking closer to home, these destinations are the ones to watch – and visit – first.