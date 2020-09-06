Australian authorities confiscate $19,000 alligator purse over missing $50 permit

Always double-check the paperwork.

A missing form reportedly cost a fashion-minded traveler flying from France to Australia thousands of dollars.

A woman who bought an alligator-skin purse worth about $19,000 failed to obtain an import permit, prompting authorities to confiscate the luxe bag at the Perth airport last week, according to news reports.

The owner reportedly filed the necessary paperwork to export the bag out of France, but an additional import permit was required to bring it into Australia.

The required import permit would have cost the woman an additional $50 and is required by Australia’s Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

According to the BBC, alligator products are allowed into Australia but are strictly regulated.

Sussan Ley, Australia’s minister for the environment, told the news outlet, “We all need to be aware of what we’re purchasing online as restricting the trade of animal products is crucial to the long-term survival of endangered species.”

While the bag is set to be destroyed, things could have been worse for the owner: Each violation of the country's wildlife trade regulations is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and and a $160,000 fine.

The handbag owner will reportedly not face any further consequences.