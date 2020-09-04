Passenger calls flight attendant 'glorified maid,' 'mask nazi,' in derogatory note

A passenger wrote a long, degrading note to an American Airlines flight attendant who asked her to follow the airline’s mask policy, according to recent reports.

On Thursday, Twitter user @hibiscuslacroix posted a picture of the handwritten note on the social media site.

In the note, the passenger called the flight attendant a “glorified maid” and a “mask nazi.”

According to the tweet, the note was handed to the flight attendant as she was getting off the plane.

“Today a passenger handed this to a flight attendant upon deplaning,” the tweet said. “The flight attendant had asked her to wear her mask over her nose. Incredibly done with the general public.”

The note -- signed by “a person who hates your guts” -- was written on one of the plane’s sickness bags, which was labeled “Waste.”

“You mean s--t in life,” the passenger wrote. “You are nothing but a glorified maid who needs to jump down off her high horse and learn how to speak to ppl [sic]. Nobody cares about your stupid seat policies or your nose issues. We pay your salary and your attitude is unnecessary.”

The abuse didn't end there

“The very fact that we have to listen & kowtow to a nobody who does s--- except collect our trash and serve crappy food makes me absolutely ill,” the passenger added. “You are a mask nazi and a 4 eyed c--- and if it wasn’t for this job, you would be cleaning motel rooms for $2 tips and meth."

The passenger ended her note with one last insult.

“I made sure to write this on a bag labeled as to what I think your life actually is … A WASTE.”

In a statement sent to Fox News, American Airlines confirmed it has suspended a passenger from the airline while it looks into the event.

“American Airlines is investigating an incident involving a customer passing an offensive and derogatory note to one of our flight attendants, and this customer’s ability to travel on American has been suspended,” the airline said in the statement. “Our flight attendants are professionals who play a critical role in ensuring the health and safety of our passengers, and we will not tolerate mistreatment of them.”

