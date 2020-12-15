Alaska Airlines outlines coronavirus safety protocol to the tune of 'Safety Dance'

In return, we can only hope that Alaska Airlines is offering free airfare for the members of Men Without Hats.

Alaska Airlines has reimagined the 1983 song “Safety Dance” in an effort to inform passengers of its current health and safety protocol amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Starring actual Alaska Airlines employees, the song’s accompanying “music video” touts the carrier’s mask requirements, hand-washing recommendations, and even HEPA air filtration systems.

“It was refreshing to work on a project with some much-needed levity after such a challenging year. You can highlight the importance of safety and still have fun with it,” said Warren Fu, the video’s director.

“I hope the uplifting energy and enthusiasm showcased by our Alaska Airlines employee talent brings a smile to people’s faces,” added Fu, who previously directed videos for Daft Punk, Dua Lipa, The Strokes, and many others.

For Alaska’s “Safety Dance” video, the airline claims that each dancer seen on-screen is a current employee, chosen via nominations from their team leaders, or because of their “willingness to dance.” Others were picked from the Alaska Flight Attendant Drill Team, who frequently dance in Seattle’s Torchlight Parade, the carrier noted.

Some, though, had no experience.

“I’ve never danced before in my life,” admitted one employee of Horizon Air (Alaska Airlines’ regional sister carrier), identified only as Michael.

A representative for Alaska Airlines did not immediately return a request to confirm whether the video was being shown pre-flight, as part of the carrier’s in-flight safety announcements. The airline’s other coronavirus safety protocol — called “Next Level Care” — can currently be found on its website.

The original “Safety Dance” video from Canadian synth-pop group Men Without Hats, meanwhile, still offers little information regarding the safety protocol they hoped to promote with their video’s questionable's accompanying dances.