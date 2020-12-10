EasyJet offers to send cabin crew to deliver snacks to your home

It’s the little niceties about traveling that many people stuck home because of the COVID-19 pandemic miss – the mint on the fancy hotel pillow, the complimentary breakfast, the snacks and drinks from the cart on the airplane.

Now, one airline is offering to bring that service to your front door. European airline easyJet has partnered with food delivery service Deliveroo to offer “cabin trolley home delivery” later this month as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.

Uniformed cabin crew members from easyJet will show up to serve complimentary snacks like potato chips, nuts and olives, plus drinks like a glass of Prosecco or even a cocktail.

Of course, the crew will wear masks and practice social distancing because of the coronavirus. They’ll serve the items at customers’ front doors.

“Our cabin crew provide a fantastic service for our customers in the air but while they are not flying as much we have the ideal opportunity to provide our famous inflight service on the ground,” EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said in a press release. “And through this trial I’m pleased to see that our crew are available to deliver a bit of holiday cheer to homes this Christmas.”

There is one catch: to participate, you need to live in central London. For anyone who happens to live there, Deliveroo has a page for those who wants to reserve a delivery slot between 6 and 9 p.m. on Dec. 17 or 18.

EasyJet is also asking those who use the service to donate to Age UK, a charity helping seniors.

The companies described the service as a “trial,” so if it goes well, maybe they or other airlines will continue to offer home service.

“If there’s one thing we’ve missed this year it’s that feeling of boarding a plane, getting settled into your seats and toasting to the holiday ahead as you jet off to a far away location,” Natasha Graydon at Deliveroo said in a press release. “That’s why we’re delighted to be working with EasyJet to recreate some of that holiday magic at home this Christmas, delivering drinks and snacks for this world-first delivery experience. We’re very excited to welcome easyJet’s first class cabin crew as part of our expansive delivery team.”