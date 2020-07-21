Airplane passengers appear to kiss while still wearing face masks, become social media stars

This probably isn’t the proper way to practice social distancing on a plane.

It’s always uncomfortable when people get intimate on public transportation. It’s probably more uncomfortable when people involved in the public display of affection appear to be wearing face masks.

An image recently appeared on the Instagram page Passenger Shaming that seemingly shows two passengers on an airplane passionately kissing in their seats. Oddly, the man still appears to be wearing his face mask (it’s unclear if the woman has her mask on as her face is partially obscured by the man’s arm and shoulder).

FEWER PEOPLE ARE FLYING IN THE UNITED STATE THAN ARE RIDING THE NYC SUBWAY: REPORT

The post has received over 10,000 likes since it was uploaded four days ago. It was jokingly captioned, “Me getting ready for the weekend with my man like...”

Many commenters joined in on the fun, with one user also joking, “Safest way to make out.”

Another user apparently wasn’t thrilled when they seemingly figured out what airline the incident occurred on, writing, “Just when I thought it was too funny not to share … it’s my airline.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Another user added, “The heck? That looks uncomfortable.”

“With the masks on. Is that like with the lights on,” joked another.

Others speculated about the nature of the photo, with one commenter posting, “Please tell me they were just posing for a photo and this isn’t real.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Oh boy,” added another, “I hope they know each other!”

Of course, not everyone was amused. While some users commented about how they hoped the seat would be thoroughly cleaned before the next flight, one commenter summed up their feelings by posting, “This really bums me out.”