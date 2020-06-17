Airbnb releases Enhanced Cleaning Protocol handbook

Airbnb hosts are going to be doing a lot of cleaning.

The company recently released a 38-page-long handbook detailing updated guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing properties. The guide was released as part of Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol initiative, which was developed with help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new protocol, which was originally announced in April, is now available to help hosts through the process and the specific steps to properly clean their properties.

AIRBNB LAUNCHES INITIATIVE TO 'UNCOVER, MEASURE AND OVERCOME DISCRIMINATION' ON ITS PLATFORM

The cleaning standards, referred to as the “Cleaning Protocol” by Airbnb, instruct hosts on how to clean “every room in a home,” per a news release. Hosts who enroll for certification will be required to adopt a number of health and safety measures, such as wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when cleaning between guests, and only using disinfectants approved by “regulatory authorities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new guidebook provides hosts with “guidance on the use of personal protective equipment, how to clean every room in a home, what to sanitize and what supplies to have on hand.”

The website also recommends that hosts “comply with guidance from governments or health authorities in their local jurisdictions."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

On its website, Airbnb said: “In an effort to ensure hosts are equipped with the best practices for cleaning, we will continue to develop new education materials and features to help get them up to speed. In the meantime, we ask that hosts also comply with cleaning guidance from government or health authorities in their local jurisdiction."

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.