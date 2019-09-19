Air India introduces 'diet' meals for in-flight crew

Can they at least pack a snack, too?

The people in charge at Air India have reportedly swapped out their crews’ in-flight meals with lighter, low-fat options.

The government-owned carrier – which the government is currently planning to divest from entirely – announced the new menu on Monday, and later explained that the dishes, which are largely vegetarian, were designed as a more cost-effective alternative to the previous meals, the Associated Press reported.

So far, the meals are only available on routes originating in New Delhi and Mumbai, though the airline plans to roll out the low-fat meals to other routes in the future.

"All the dishes in the food menu are low on cholesterol and fat. This initiative will help our crew to remain healthy and fit," said an Air India official, The Times of India reports.

Crew members reportedly learned of the new meals in a memo, which explained the “special low-fat diet meal” as a consideration for “the health factor” of the crew, according to the outlet.

News of the swap comes a decade after Air India fired 10 flight attendants for being overweight, per the AP. In 2015, the carrier also reportedly grounded 130 flight attendants who were deemed “permanently unfit for their job” for being overweight, The Telegraph reported.

“People who are fitter can respond quicker and more efficiently in case of any untoward situation,” the carrier said at the time.

A representative for Air India was not immediately available to comment on the new meal policy.