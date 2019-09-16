Expand / Collapse search
Air India flight delayed for hours by swarm of bees on cockpit window

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler
Not the bees!

An Air India flight was reportedly delayed several hours on Sunday after a swarm of bees landed on the cockpit window before take-off.

According to reports, 136 passengers were on board when the insects landed on the window, preventing the plane from leaving. The bees were also “attacking ground staff” when they tried to remove them, officials said, The Telegraph reported.

(iStock)

Ground workers eventually called firemen to help with the situation.

"Fire tenders were deployed to spray water to dislodge the honey bees," which were "driven away after nearly an hour-long operation," airport official Kaushik Bhattcharya told Agence France-Presse, the Paris-based news service.

Fortunately, the plane was not damaged by the bees and the aircraft was able to depart after a more than three-and-a-half-hour delay.

According to The Telegraph, the insect delay came after an earlier delay, due to mechanical issues with the plane.

