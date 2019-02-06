Air India apologizes to passenger who claims cockroach was cooked into in-flight meal

Air India has apologized to a passenger who claims to have found a dead cockroach cooked into his in-flight meal.

Rohit Raj Singh Chauhan, a passenger aboard Saturday’s Air India Flight 634 between Bhopal and Mumbai, claims he informed the airline's crew of the alleged find, but was initially ignored.

"Since the crew members were not listening, I returned it to them. I even objected to their serving food to others, but to no avail,” Chauhan told The Times of India. A manager with Air India also disputed Chauhan's claims, the outlet reported.

Multiple pictures of Chauhan’s entrée, which appeared to show the roach Chauhan allegedly found within his dish of sambar, were later shared to Twitter by fellow passenger Manoj Khandekar, according to The Independent.

In the time since, officials with Air India have issued a statement on Twitter addressing the passenger’s claims, confirming that the company had reached out to both the caterer responsible for the meal, as well as the “aggrieved passenger.”

“We sincerely apologize for the incident where our valued [passenger] had a disappointing experience with the meal served on board our Bhopal-Mumbai flight. Air India always endeavors to ensure our passengers enjoy our services,” reads the statement.

“We have taken serious note of the incident and immediately issued a strong notice to the caterer concerned," the statement said. "Air India has a zero tolerance policy in this respect and have initiated corrective action internally. Our senior officials are in touch with the aggrieved passenger.”

A representative for India Airlines has been contacted for additional details.