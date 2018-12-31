Air India Express passenger strips naked and walks down aisle of plane

Passengers on an Air India Express flight had quite a view when a passenger stripped naked and started walking down the aisle.

The plane was heading from Dubai to Lucknow on Saturday when the incident occurred, ANI reports.

It’s unclear what the motive was behind the 35-year-old’s actions, though airline officials told the Times of India he was suffering “mental trauma” following alleged harassment from his employer.

The Dubai-based company he works for allegedly harassed him often and denied him his leave. He thought the flight was landing in Pakistan, so he stripped in protest, according to an official.

Two crew members restrained the man in his seat and covered him with a blanket until the aircraft landed and he could be handed over to security.

“As per the direction of the Captain of the flight, the passenger was handed over to Airlines Security at Lucknow Airport where an investigation is underway,” a spokesperson for the airline told ANI.