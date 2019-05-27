'Real hero': Mom thanks Aer Lingus crew member helped her child during choking incident

A mom in Ireland is crediting the crew of an Aer Lingus flight for helping in the aftermath of a traumatic event, during which her young daughter “nearly choked to death” on a chip.

On Saturday, Lisa Murray was flying between Dublin and Izmir, in Turkey, with her 23-month-old daughter, Miley Rose Spillane. About two hours into the flight, Miley began choking – and even “turned blue” – after getting a Pringle stuck in her throat.

“Tonight I [witnessed] by child’s life nearly taken from her when she nearly choked to death,” Murray wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Murray went on to claim the Miley was close to losing consciousness, at which point she attempted to administer the Heimlich maneuver.

“I was panicking and screaming, Murray wrote, adding that the “whole plane was in a panic” before Miley managed to cough up the obstruction.

Murray says the incident gave her the “fright of [her] life,” but went on to say that the Aer Lingus crew managed to help, and even bring a sense of calm to the plane after the harrowing ordeal.

“From the bottom of my heart I want to thank [Aer Lingus] staff and customer service,” she wrote on Facebook. “Especially this girl Chloe.”

Murray also shared a picture of a Chloe holding Miley in the aisle of the plane.

“This girl calmed the whole plane down and took Miley under her wing as if she was one of her own. So professional making everyone comfortable and able to enjoy [the] flight,” Murray wrote.

The thankful mom later confirmed the identity of the crew member, telling Dublin Live her name is Chloe Stapleton Moore. She also wrote on Facebook that she wants to purchase a gift card for Moore as a thank-you gesture for her actions.

Moore, too, took to Facebook on Sunday to share Murray's original Facebook post, along with a new caption reading, “It’s not always about chicken or beef folks.”

Murray and Miley are currently enjoying their vacation in Turkey. She also called Moore a “real hero” in one of her most recent social media posts.

A representative for Aer Lingus was not immediately available to provide a comment for Fox News.