Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle

Abraham Lincoln's possessions sell for millions as bloodstained gloves top auction

Items carried by president on night of 1865 assassination command extraordinary prices

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Guests, travelers and visitors enjoy White House Garden Tour this spring Video

Guests, travelers and visitors enjoy White House Garden Tour this spring

Fox News Digital was on hand for the opening of first lady Melania Trump’s White House Garden Tours on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Here are some of the beautiful scenes on the tour.

An auction of the personal belongings of President Abraham Lincoln featured one rare item that caught the attention of many.

A pair of gloves that were in Lincoln’s pocket at Ford's Theatre the night he was shot drew in the largest bid, The Associated Press reported.

The bloodstained gloves are made out of leather and went for $1.52 million, including a buyer’s premium fee.

STUNNING MEDIEVAL RING FOUND BELOW RUBBLE AT 'HISTORICALLY IMPORTANT' TOURIST SITE

Of the 144 items up for auction by Freeman’s/Hindman in Chicago, 136 were sold.

The auction was held to fund payments on a loan from 20 years ago that was taken out by the Lincoln Presidential Foundation.

Lincoln Artifacts

A pair of gloves that were in Lincoln’s pocket at Ford's Theatre the night he was shot drew the largest bid at auction. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP Newsroom)

Another item that was found in Lincoln's possession the night of his assassination was a handkerchief — which sold for $826,000.

Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth on the night of April 14, 1865, while attending the play, "Our American Cousin."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Also included in the auction was a "wanted" poster showing the three suspects in the assassination, including Wilkes Booth. 

Lincoln Artifacts

A page shows the earliest known example of Abraham Lincoln's handwriting. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

The item sold for $762,500.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

A notebook showcasing Lincoln’s handwriting from 1824 went for $521,200. 

abraham-lincoln-murder-gloves

The auction raised $7.9 million from the sale of Lincoln items. (iStock; Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

It's reportedly the earliest known sample of his handwriting, according to AP.

The artifacts came apart from the foundation’s 1,540-item assemblage purchased in 2007 from Louise Taper for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, AP reported.

LINCOLN GLOVES split

Another view of Lincoln and of the bloodstained gloves from the night he was shot in Washington, D.C., at Ford's Theatre.  (iStock; Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

In total, the auction raised $7.9 million, including the 28% buyer's premium on each sale.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.