Abraham Lincoln's possessions sell for millions as bloodstained gloves top auction

An auction of the personal belongings of President Abraham Lincoln featured one rare item that caught the attention of many.

A pair of gloves that were in Lincoln’s pocket at Ford's Theatre the night he was shot drew in the largest bid, The Associated Press reported.

The bloodstained gloves are made out of leather and went for $1.52 million, including a buyer’s premium fee.

Of the 144 items up for auction by Freeman’s/Hindman in Chicago, 136 were sold.

The auction was held to fund payments on a loan from 20 years ago that was taken out by the Lincoln Presidential Foundation.

Another item that was found in Lincoln's possession the night of his assassination was a handkerchief — which sold for $826,000.

Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth on the night of April 14, 1865, while attending the play, "Our American Cousin."

Also included in the auction was a "wanted" poster showing the three suspects in the assassination, including Wilkes Booth.

The item sold for $762,500.

A notebook showcasing Lincoln’s handwriting from 1824 went for $521,200.

It's reportedly the earliest known sample of his handwriting, according to AP.

The artifacts came apart from the foundation’s 1,540-item assemblage purchased in 2007 from Louise Taper for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, AP reported.

In total, the auction raised $7.9 million, including the 28% buyer's premium on each sale.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.