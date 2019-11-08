1300 Lufthansa flights canceled as cabin crew's strike enters second day

A total of approximately 1,300 flights have been canceled by Lufthansa amid a strike organized by a union representing the German airline’s cabin crew — a strike which is now entering its a second day.

The union organizing the strike, Ufo, had previously planned the two-day strike for Thursday and Friday as part of its dispute with the carrier over pay and the Ufo’s legal status.

Earlier this week, Lufthansa aimed to prevent the strike via legal action, Reuters reported. But the following day, Carsten Spohr, the chairman of the executive board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, invited representatives from Ufo, as well as two other trade unions, to come to a solution that “can only be found in dialogue.”

"The situation with the cabin, which threatens to lead to another industrial action this week, is no longer reasonable for our employees or for our customers,” Spohr wrote in a letter to unions Ufo, CU and Verdi. “This development is extremely unfortunate for our company and certainly also for you as a representative of the cabin's interests.”

On Thursday, the airline said it planned “to agree on the arbitration offered by UFO” at a previous talk with that union and two other unions.

So far, around 180,000 passengers have been affected by Lufthansa’s canceled flights, which numbered around 700 on Thursday and 600 the following day, the Associated Press reported.

Despite the scheduled strike coming to an end Saturday, more flights are expected to be canceled as Lufthansa crews are transported to their correct locations.

According to its own website, Ufo represents more than 30,000 German cabin crew workers.

