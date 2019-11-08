Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines
Published

1300 Lufthansa flights canceled as cabin crew's strike enters second day

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A total of approximately 1,300 flights have been canceled by Lufthansa amid a strike organized by a union representing the German airline’s cabin crew — a strike which is now entering its a second day.

The union organizing the strike, Ufo, had previously planned the two-day strike for Thursday and Friday as part of its dispute with the carrier over pay and the Ufo’s legal status.

Lufthansa had preemptively canceled the flights ahead of a scheduled strike planned by Ufo, a union representing Lufthansa cabin crew workers.

Lufthansa had preemptively canceled the flights ahead of a scheduled strike planned by Ufo, a union representing Lufthansa cabin crew workers. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

SEE IT: 'CRAZED' AIRLINE PASSENGER RIPS EMERGENCY DOOR OPEN BEFORE FLIGHT

Earlier this week, Lufthansa aimed to prevent the strike via legal action, Reuters reported. But the following day, Carsten Spohr, the chairman of the executive board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, invited representatives from Ufo, as well as two other trade unions, to come to a solution that “can only be found in dialogue.”

"The situation with the cabin, which threatens to lead to another industrial action this week, is no longer reasonable for our employees or for our customers,” Spohr wrote in a letter to unions Ufo, CU and Verdi. “This development is extremely unfortunate for our company and certainly also for you as a representative of the cabin's interests.”

Lufthansa passengers wait in line at an airport in Frankfurt, Germany, amid the cabin crew's strike on Thursday.

Lufthansa passengers wait in line at an airport in Frankfurt, Germany, amid the cabin crew's strike on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

On Thursday, the airline said it planned “to agree on the arbitration offered by UFO” at a previous talk with that union and two other unions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

So far, around 180,000 passengers have been affected by Lufthansa’s canceled flights, which numbered around 700 on Thursday and 600 the following day, the Associated Press reported.

Despite the scheduled strike coming to an end Saturday, more flights are expected to be canceled as Lufthansa crews are transported to their correct locations.

According to its own website, Ufo represents more than 30,000 German cabin crew workers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.