Malware steals bank cards and passwords from millions of devices

Infostealer malware is one of the biggest cybersecurity threats right now. There are different types of this malware, and it comes with all sorts of names. Some are even sold as software services, where hackers pay monthly fees to use them to scam people, just like you pay to access Netflix.

The infostealer malware economy is clearly booming, and the latest evidence of that is a Kaspersky report claiming that at least 25 million users were targeted between the start of 2023 and the end of 2024.

Infostealers are designed to capture any valuable information, including bank card details, passwords and sensitive media.

What you need to know

A newly published report from Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence reveals that nearly 26 million devices fell victim to infostealer malware across 2023 and 2024. Along with this, more than 2 million unique bank card details were leaked. Perhaps the most alarming statistic is that one in every 14 infections resulted in stolen bank card data. The stolen information didn’t stop there. Passwords, second-factor authentication cookies and other sensitive credentials were also compromised.

Kaspersky analysts pointed out that 2024 saw a sharp rise in infections driven by certain malware strains. RisePro, which made up only 1.4% of infections in 2023, surged to 22.45% in 2024. Stealc, a newer threat first detected in 2023, also gained traction, increasing its share from 2.65% to 13.33%. Despite these emerging threats, Redline remained the most widespread infostealer, responsible for 34.36% of all infections.

Infostealer malware is surging at an unimaginable pace

By August 2024, researchers estimated that 15.9 million devices had been hit by infostealer malware in 2023. But by March 2025, that number had climbed to 16.49 million, surpassing earlier predictions by 3.69%. New log files from 2023 are still popping up on dark web platforms, suggesting the actual number of infections was even higher than expected. As of March 2025, researchers have tracked more than 9 million infections from 2024. The final count is expected to surpass 2023’s numbers, but not by a huge margin.

6 ways you can protect your bank cards and passwords

With the alarming rise in infostealer malware infections and the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals, it's crucial to take proactive measures to protect your sensitive information. Here are six effective ways to safeguard your bank cards and passwords.

1. Have strong antivirus software: Install and regularly update strong antivirus software on all your devices. Antivirus software can help detect and prevent infostealer malware infections. Be sure to perform regular scans to identify and remove potential threats. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware potentially accessing your private information is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

2. Use virtual cards for online payments: Instead of using your actual bank card, generate virtual cards through your bank or a service like Privacy.com. These temporary cards limit exposure in case of a data breach.

3. Enable transaction alerts and spending limits: Set up real-time alerts for transactions and daily spending limits on your cards. This way, you’ll be notified immediately of any unauthorized activity.

4. Never store card details in browsers: Infostealers target autofill data in Chrome, Edge and Firefox. Always deny the pop-up that asks to "save payment info" and use a secure password manager instead. You may also want to take advantage of additional digital security measures such as two-factor authentication . Newer types of authentication, such as Face ID and Touch ID, are slowly replacing passwords as a legitimate means to grant a person access to sensitive financial information.

5. Be smart about passwords: Simply employing all the password rules won’t prevent a breach, but since you don’t know exactly what information thieves are looking for, it can’t hurt. You should use strong passwords and change them frequently. I recommend using a password manager to generate and store strong passwords. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 here .

6. Invest in personal data removal services: While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here .

Kurt’s key takeaway

Infostealers are a major threat to everyone online, and they are also quite common. However, since this malware often disguises itself as legitimate apps or uses social engineering tricks, it’s easy to get fooled. Even the most cautious individuals can fall victim to a well-executed campaign. The best way to stay safe is to exercise caution when browsing online, downloading apps or making online transactions. Using tools like a password manager and antivirus software can also help enhance security and make your life easier.

