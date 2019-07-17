Apple and Google are taking World Emoji Day seriously, rolling out dozens of new emojis that of course include cute critters, but also expand the number of images of human diversity.

Apple, which has come under fire from lawmakers for apps that compete with those of developers, is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.

In addition to the holding hands emoji, Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple is also adding a sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.

New emojis routinely pop up every year. Earlier this year, the Unicode Consortium approved 71 new variations of emoji for couples of color. In 2017, Apple showed off some of the new emoji that were released that year, including a T. Rex, and elf, a zombie, a zebra and several others.

Apple's new emojis will be available in the fall with a free software update for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Google, which is under fire for alleged bias against conservatives and could be investigated for "treason," said its emojis will be released with Android Q later this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.