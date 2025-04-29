FBI warns of scam targeting victims with fake hospitals and police

The FBI warns that scammers are impersonating doctors, police and banks using spoofed numbers, while "smishing" texts impersonating toll agencies and delivery services surge nationwide.

In one elaborate scheme, fraudsters posing as hospital staff claim victims' identities are linked to Chinese crime rings, then transfer calls to fake police demanding wire transfers, complete with fake IDs and encrypted app requests.

These cons often target previous fraud victims through social media groups, where fake profiles like "Jaime Quin" promise fund recovery to steal more data. With AI and deepfakes making scams harder to spot, here's how to fight back.

How these scams work

The FBI says that these scams often target people who have already been victims of fraud, which makes them especially cruel. Scammers reach out through phone calls, emails or even social media, pretending they can help you recover money you’ve lost.

One common trick involves someone posing as an official from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, using fake names like "Jaime Quin," who asks for sensitive information such as your Social Security number or bank details.

In other cases, scammers create fake female profiles to join online support groups for fraud victims, gaining trust before directing people to contact their "recovery experts." While the details may change, the goal is always the same: to steal your personal information or money all over again.

How to keep yourself safe

Protecting yourself from scams starts with these critical defenses; each is designed to shut down fraudsters before they gain a foothold on your personal information or money.

1. Stay calm: If you think a scammer is calling you, it's important to stay calm and not let yourself get emotional. It's very easy to get worked up when you're in the middle of this situation. If it happens, you can always say you will get back to them and hang up the phone. If they become aggressive and try to exploit you, tell them you will report them and hang up.

2. Avoid unknown contact numbers: Never call phone numbers that appear in pop-ups, unsolicited texts or emails. These numbers often belong to scammers trying to trick you into sharing personal information or making payments. Instead, always verify contact details through official websites or trusted sources before reaching out.

3. Download warning: Do not download software at the request of unknown individuals who contact you. Installing unknown programs can introduce malware or give scammers a way to steal your personal information.

4. Security precaution: Do not allow unknown individuals access to your computer. Granting remote access can give scammers control over your files and personal information, putting your security at serious risk.

5. Don't click that link and have strong antivirus software: Do not click on unsolicited pop-ups on your computer, links sent via text messages or email links and attachments. As scammers weaponize AI and deepfake technologies, strong antivirus software becomes your first line of defense. The best way to protect yourself from clicking on malicious links that install malware that may access your private information is to have strong antivirus protection installed on all your devices. This can also alert you to any phishing emails or ransomware scams. Get my picks of the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

6. Remove your personal information from the web: Your personal information is out on the web. If you want to make your personal information inaccessible, you might want to look into removal services. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here .

7. Never send money or valuables to strangers: Avoid wiring cash, sending gift cards, cryptocurrency or any other assets to people you’ve only met online or over the phone. Scammers often pressure victims for these untraceable payments, so always be cautious and verify who you’re dealing with before sending anything.

8. Consider identity theft protection services: These services monitor your personal information across credit reports, the dark web and public records, alerting you quickly if your data is exposed or misused. These services offer valuable early warnings and access to experts who can help recover your identity if fraud occurs. Choose a reputable provider that offers comprehensive monitoring, timely alerts and support for resolving identity theft issues. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft .

What to do if you’re targeted

If you believe you’ve been contacted by scammers impersonating the FBI, hospitals, police or other trusted entities, it’s crucial to act quickly.

Stop all communication immediately. Do not engage further or provide any personal or financial information.

Do not engage further or provide any personal or financial information. Report the incident to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov . Provide as much detail as possible, including contact information, methods used by the scammer and any financial transactions.

at . Provide as much detail as possible, including contact information, methods used by the scammer and any financial transactions. Notify your bank or financial institutions if you’ve shared any account information or sent money.

if you’ve shared any account information or sent money. File a police report with your local law enforcement to document the crime.

to document the crime. If you’re an older adult or need assistance filing a complaint, contact the Department of Justice Elder Justice Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

Reporting scams not only helps protect you but also assists law enforcement in identifying and stopping these criminals.

Kurt's key takeaways

As scams grow more sophisticated, your best weapons are skepticism and proactive security measures like those we listed above. When in doubt, ask yourself: Would this agency really pressure me for payments via Signal or another app? Report all attempts to ic3.gov and trust your gut. If it feels off, it probably is.

