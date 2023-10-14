Why Israel’s Pegasus spyware was not enough to stop Hamas

When it comes to cutting-edge defense technology, Israel has often been at the forefront, boasting the most sophisticated surveillance software like Pegasus. However, the events of October 7 highlighted a stark reality. Even the most advanced technologies can be caught off-guard.

The sudden strike

The intensity and scale of Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 were nothing short of shocking. Hamas, which governs Gaza, unleashed a barrage of 5,000 rockets directed at Israel.

This aerial assault was just one facet of their multi-pronged strategy. Militants simultaneously breached Israeli borders at various points, employing tactics like paragliding to infiltrate deeper into Israeli territory.

The audacity of their surprise ground assault was evident as they rampaged through Israeli areas, leading to tragic losses of life and the abduction of numerous civilians.

The Ultimate spyware from the NSO Group failed

Pegasus was designed by the NSO Group , an Israeli Cyber-intelligence firm that develops and sells spyware to government agencies around the world. Although Pegasus isn't just any spyware, it's often hailed as the pinnacle of cyber espionage tools. Its design and capabilities reflect a meticulous understanding of both mobile software and human behavior. So, why did intelligence fail to get advance warnings from the most sophisticated phone surveillance software in the world that is made inside Israel? The answer to this critical question still looms.

How Pegasus works

Pegasus is a surveillance software payload that can remotely infect and monitor smartphones without the owner’s knowledge or consent. It's the gold standard in spying on phones - period. After sneaking into a device, it picks out the right tools based on what the phone uses. Think of it like a Swiss Army knife. If the phone doesn't use a certain feature, Pegasus won't pull out that specific tool. This way, it stays hidden better because it only uses what it needs and doesn't leave unnecessary clues behind.

What sets Pegasus apart

What truly sets Pegasus apart is its zero-click attack capability. Traditional spyware often requires the target to make a mistake, like clicking on a suspicious link. Pegasus, however, can infiltrate a device without any such input.

To gain access, it exploits unknown vulnerabilities, referred to as "zero-days" within the software. The term "zero-day" refers to developers having "zero days" to fix the problem once it becomes known. These vulnerabilities are highly valuable to hackers and are often used in significant cyber-attacks.

Once inside, its surveillance capabilities are vast. Beyond accessing messages, emails, and calls, it can also record conversations, activate cameras covertly, and track user movements in real-time. All of this data is then encrypted and sent to a command and control server, where it is analyzed and stored.

Limitations of Pegasus spyware

Given all this, the recent events in Israel become even more perplexing. With a tool as potent as Pegasus at their disposal, we still need to understand how a significant mobilization by Hamas within Gaza flew under the radar. It's a question that not only underscores the limitations of even the most advanced spyware.

The dark side of NSO Group's Pegasus technology

The NSO Group claims that its technology is only used for legitimate purposes, such as fighting terrorism and crime. However, several reports have revealed evidence that Pegasus has been used to target human rights activists, journalists, dissidents, lawyers and politicians in various countries. Some of these targets have faced harassment, intimidation, arrest, torture or assassination.

The company posted this statement on its website. In part, it reads:

"We have the world’s most rigorous compliance and human rights programs that are based on the American values we deeply share, which already resulted in multiple terminations of contracts with government agencies that misused our products."

Kurt's key takeaways

No matter how state-of-the-art technology might be, it's not infallible. Systems like Pegasus are undoubtedly cutting-edge, but they come with their own set of challenges. As nations globally continue to lean into advanced surveillance tools, it is essential to know when they can be relied upon and when they’ll fail to produce significant enough intelligence to warn of an attack.

