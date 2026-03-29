Tech giants unite to fight online scams

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If you've ever gotten a suspicious text, a fake delivery alert or a message that felt just a little too convincing, you've already seen how fast scams are evolving. Now, some of the biggest names in tech and retail are scrambling to catch up.

Eleven major companies across those industries, including Google, Amazon, OpenAI, Adobe, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Match Group, Meta, Microsoft, Target and Levi Strauss & Co., have signed a new agreement to share information about scams and fraud.

At first glance, it sounds like a strong step forward. But this is more than a coordinated effort. It is a response to how modern scams actually work today.

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Why online scams are getting harder to stop

Scammers no longer operate in one place. They might find you on social media, move the conversation to a messaging app, then push you to send money through a fake website or payment service. It is all connected. That's exactly what this new agreement, called the Industry Accord Against Online Scams & Fraud, is trying to address.

Instead of companies working in isolation, they are promising to share threat data in near real time. That includes things like scam accounts, fake domains and patterns tied to organized fraud. The idea is that if one company spots a scam early, others can block it before it spreads.

What the companies are actually promising

This is not just about talking. The companies outlined a few concrete steps they plan to take:

Share intelligence faster

They will exchange information about scam networks, tactics and accounts across platforms and with law enforcement.

Use AI to detect scams earlier

Many companies already rely on AI to flag suspicious behavior. Now they want to expand those systems to catch scams faster and more accurately.

Add stronger verification

Expect tighter checks for financial transactions to confirm both sides are legitimate.

Improve reporting tools

Users should see clearer ways to report scams and get help.

Push governments to act

Companies are also calling for scam prevention to become a national priority in more countries.

That all sounds promising. But there is a catch.



The biggest limitation you should know

This agreement is voluntary. There are no penalties if companies fail to follow through. That means success depends entirely on how seriously each company takes it.

Still, even a loose collaboration could make a difference. Scammers thrive in gaps between platforms. Closing those gaps, even partially, could slow them down.

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How AI is making online scams more dangerous

This push comes as scams are becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect. AI is a big reason why. Scammers can now:

Write highly convincing phishing emails

Clone voices to impersonate loved ones

Create deepfake videos of executives or celebrities

At the same time, companies are using AI to fight back. Google alone blocks hundreds of millions of scam-related results daily, while Meta has removed massive numbers of scam ads using automated systems. It's essentially an arms race.

What this means for your online safety

In theory, this agreement could lead to fewer scams slipping through the cracks.

You might start to notice:

Faster removal of scam accounts

More warnings when something looks suspicious

Fewer fake ads or impersonation attempts

But this won't eliminate scams entirely. Criminal networks are global, coordinated and constantly adapting. So while companies are stepping up, your own awareness still matters.



Cybersecurity expert warns scams are evolving fast

To understand what this really means in practice, it helps to hear from people who track these threats every day. Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity company, says this kind of collaboration is long overdue.

Trend Micro's VP of Consumer Marketing and Education, Lynette Owens, believes cross-industry coordination is a critical step forward as scams increasingly unfold across multiple platforms. She tells CyberGuy:

"It's encouraging to see major platforms like Google, Meta and Amazon coming together to share intelligence and disrupt scam networks. Cross-industry collaboration has proven to be helpful in fighting other types of online harms and has been a fruitful counter-measure against scams and fraud in other countries. Anything that moves us more towards prevention is a win, as so much effort is currently directed at what happens after the harm is done.

"But while it's a useful step forward, it's not a complete solution. Scammers are constantly evolving, using AI and multi-channel tactics to create more convincing, personalized attacks that are harder for people to recognize in the moment.

"What consumers really need is intervention that alerts them where scams actually happen, with clear, timely signals that something isn't right. In today's environment, scams don't come as a single message. They unfold over time and adapt faster than ever to changing consumer habits or platform best practices. Collaboration is an important piece of the puzzle, but the more tools consumers have at their fingertips to fight back, the better their chances at stopping a scam before any real damage is done."

Her takeaway is clear. Collaboration helps, but it will not be enough on its own.

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How to protect yourself from online scams

Even as companies step up their defenses, there are still simple steps you can take right now to reduce your risk and stay one step ahead of scammers.

1) Avoid unknown links

Do not click links in unexpected texts, emails or messages. Instead, go directly to the official website by typing the address yourself.

2) Use strong security software

Install strong antivirus software to help detect malicious links, phishing attempts and suspicious apps before they cause harm. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com

3) Turn on two-factor authentication

Enable two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) on your accounts whenever possible. This adds an extra layer of protection even if your password is exposed.

4) Limit where your personal data appears

The more your personal information is available online, the easier it is for scammers to target you. Consider using a data removal service to reduce your exposure on data broker and people-search sites. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

5) Monitor your accounts regularly

Check your bank, credit card and online accounts often so you can catch suspicious activity early and act quickly.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

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Kurt's key takeaways

This new alliance signals a shift. Tech companies are starting to treat scams as a shared problem rather than isolated incidents. That's a big step in the right direction. But whether it actually slows down scammers will depend on execution, not promises. Coordination helps, but enforcement and accountability matter just as much.

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If scams keep getting smarter, should tech companies be required to do more than just cooperate voluntarily? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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