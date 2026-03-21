YouTube job scam text: How to spot it fast

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Most of us have received a random text that makes us pause for a second. Maybe it promises a prize. Maybe it claims to be from a delivery company. Lately, another type of message is spreading quickly: the remote job scam.

That is exactly what happened to Peter from New York. He wrote in after receiving a suspicious message about a high-paying YouTube job.

Here is what he sent:

"I received this text today, and I think it's a scam. How can I tell for sure, and what do I do next?"

Below is the message Peter received. At first glance, it looks like a job opportunity. However, when you break it down line by line, several warning signs appear. Let's walk through them.

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Red flag 1: A random job offer from a stranger

The text comes from an unknown international phone number starting with +63, which is the country code for the Philippines. Legitimate companies rarely recruit through random text messages from unknown numbers. Real employers usually contact candidates through job platforms, email or professional networks like LinkedIn. When a job appears out of nowhere and promises high pay, it should immediately raise suspicion.

Red flag 2: The pay is wildly unrealistic

The message claims:

$200 to $600 per day

$10,000 or more per month

Those numbers are a major warning sign. Entry-level remote work, such as "boosting video views" or "YouTube optimization," does not pay anywhere near that range. Scammers often use unusually high pay to trigger excitement and urgency. When money sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Red flag 3: No experience required but huge income

The text says "no experience required, free paid training provided." Scammers often combine high income with zero qualifications. That combination is designed to attract as many people as possible.

Real digital marketing jobs usually require:

SEO or marketing experience

Analytics knowledge

Platform expertise

A company offering $10K per month with no requirements is not realistic.

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Red flag 4: The job description is vague

The text claims the job is to "increase video exposure and view count."

That description is extremely vague. It does not explain:

What tools you would use

What company you would work for

How the work is measured

Scam job offers often stay vague so they can adapt the story later.

Red flag 5: Pressure to respond immediately

The message says: "5 urgent openings available, first come first served." This is a classic scam tactic. Urgency pushes people to respond quickly before they have time to research the offer. Real companies rarely hire qualified candidates on a first-come basis through text messages.

Red flag 6: The strange reply instructions

The message tells recipients to reply "OK" and then send a numeric code. This step is often used to move the conversation to another messaging platform, such as Telegram or WhatsApp, where scammers continue the scheme. Once the conversation moves there, victims may be asked to:

Complete fake tasks

Send cryptocurrency

Pay deposits for "training"

These scams are often called task scams, where victims complete simple online tasks and may even receive small payments at first before scammers demand larger deposits for payouts that never come. They have exploded worldwide over the past few years.

Red flag 7: No company information

The message never names a real company. It mentions a "manager" named Goldie but provides:

No company website

No corporate email

No office address

Legitimate employers want applicants to know who they are. Scammers avoid details that can be verified.

How these YouTube job scams usually work

Many of these scams follow the same pattern. First, scammers promise easy money for simple tasks lsuch as liking videos or boosting views. At the beginning, they may even send a small payment to build trust. Then things change. Victims are asked to deposit money to unlock larger payouts or complete "premium tasks." Once payments are sent, the scammers disappear. The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost hundreds of millions of dollars to job scams in recent years, and text message recruitment scams are rising fast.

Google warns about growing job scams and how to verify recruiters

We reached out to Google, and a spokesperson provided the following statement to CyberGuy:

"Google is aware of these job scams happening across the industry and believes they're growing around the world. We strongly encourage any candidate, or individual receiving them, to exercise caution and report it to the platform you received it on as a phishing attempt and/or spam. Our recruiting team focuses on contacting candidates in official capacities and are very clear about who we are, why we're reaching out, and do so from legitimate emails or profiles on job sites. Jobseekers should verify anyone contacting them by email addresses, looking up the person online, such as on LinkedIn, and if something does seem suspicious, flag it to the outlet where it was received. Folks can also vet and report these scams to Google at support.google.com. Our Google careers page reflects all of our current job postings, so candidates should check offers against those. Generally speaking, Google also continues to offer a range of tools and insights that help people automatically spot and avoid scams like these whether they receive them via email, search results, text messages, etc."

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Ways to stay safe from job text scams

If you receive a message like Peter's, here are some smart steps to take.

1) Never respond to unknown job texts

Replying confirms your number is active. That can lead to more scam messages.

2) Do not click links or download attachments

Scam texts sometimes include links that lead to phishing pages designed to steal login credentials or financial information. Install strong antivirus software on your devices, which can help detect malicious links, block dangerous websites and warn you before you open something risky. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

3) Reduce how easily scammers can find your information

Scammers often harvest phone numbers and personal details from data broker sites and public profiles. Using a data removal service to remove your information from these sites can make it harder for criminals to target you with job scams and other fraud. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

4) Research the company independently

Search for the company name online. Look for an official website, verified social media or job listings.

5) Avoid jobs that ask for money

Legitimate employers never require deposits for training, equipment or task access.

6) Block and report the number

You can report scam texts directly from your phone.

On iPhone:

Open the message, tap the phone number at the top of the screen, scroll down and select Block Contact. You can also tap Report Spam under the message. If the option appears, then click Delete and Report Spam, which sends the report to Apple and deletes the message.

On Samsung Galaxy phones:

Steps may vary slightly depending on your Samsung model and software version.

Open the Messages app and select the conversation. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper right corner, then tap Block and report spam, then confirm by tapping Yes. This blocks the number and helps Samsung identify and filter future scam messages.

7) Report it to the FTC

In the United States, you can report scams at reportfraud.ftc.gov. Reports help investigators track large scam networks.

So what should Peter do next?

The safest move is simple. Peter should not reply to the message. Instead, he should block the number and report it as spam. If he has already responded, he should stop communicating immediately and avoid clicking any links or sending money. If he shared personal information such as his phone number, email address or financial details, it may also be wise to monitor his accounts closely and consider signing up for an identity theft protection service. The good news is that spotting the red flags early can prevent a much bigger problem later. See my tips and best picks on Best Identity Theft Protection at Cyberguy.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

Scammers constantly adapt their tactics. Today, it might be a fake delivery notice. Tomorrow, it might be a high-paying remote job. The message Peter received hits many of the classic warning signs: unrealistic pay, vague job duties, urgent language and a request to reply quickly. When a stranger promises easy money through a random text message, pause for a moment. That short pause can save you a lot of trouble.

Now I am curious. If a text suddenly promised you $10,000 a month for simple online tasks, would you recognize the warning signs before replying? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

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