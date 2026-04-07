Space travel tickets are back, but prices keep rising

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After nearly two years on pause, Virgin Galactic is selling tickets again. The catch is the price. A seat now costs $750,000. That number is not a typo. It is also a sharp increase from the company's earlier pricing, which was $600,000. Now the company is reopening sales with 50 new spots available.

The company says flight testing is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026, with commercial service starting in the fourth quarter of 2026.

If you are thinking about booking, you are not alone. More than 675 customers are currently waiting for their turn to experience space travel.

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What a Virgin Galactic $750,000 ticket actually includes

Buying a ticket does not mean moving to space. These are short suborbital trips that last about 90 minutes. Here is how it works. Virgin Galactic uses a spaceship that launches from a carrier aircraft at high altitude. After release, the spaceplane fires its rocket engine and climbs to the edge of space. Passengers experience a few minutes of weightlessness before gliding back to Earth. It is closer to a thrill ride than a long mission. Still, for many, the appeal is simple. You get to see Earth from above the atmosphere.

Why space travel ticket prices keep rising

Going to space sounds incredible, but paying for it is a very different story. Building reusable spacecraft is expensive. Testing takes years. Safety requirements are intense. When something goes wrong, the entire program can slow down.

Virgin Galactic knows this firsthand. The company has faced delays, technical challenges and even tragedy. In 2014, a test flight operated by Scaled Composites, the company that designed and built the spaceplane, crashed and killed co-pilot Michael Alsbury. Since then, progress has been careful and at times slow. That helps explain the high ticket price. With only a limited number of flights and passengers, companies rely on premium pricing to stay afloat.

The company's latest financials highlight that reality. Virgin Galactic reported a net loss of $279 million in 2025 and negative free cash flow of $438 million, underscoring how expensive it is to build and scale commercial spaceflight. CEO Michael Colglazier signaled that pricing could continue to climb as the company ramps up production and testing.

A new generation of spacecraft is driving the timeline

This latest ticket release is tied to a new development phase. Virgin Galactic says it expects its next-generation SpaceShip to enter ground testing in April 2026, with flight testing expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026. Commercial flights with this new vehicle are still on track for the fourth quarter of 2026.

A second SpaceShip is already in progress and is expected to enter service between late 2026 and early 2027, which is expected to increase flight frequency even more.

"We completed pivotal milestones during the first quarter of 2026, and with assembly of our first SpaceShip nearly complete and ground testing set to begin in April, we have released a limited number of Virgin Galactic Spaceflight Expeditions, each priced at $750,000," said CEO Michael Colglazier.

That production ramp is key. The company is trying to move from monthly flights to a twice-weekly schedule per ship.

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Who is competing in space tourism right now?

The timing of this relaunch is not random. Blue Origin has paused its tourist flights for at least two years. Meanwhile, SpaceX is focused on satellites, cargo missions and government contracts. That leaves Virgin Galactic as the only active option for private individuals who want a ticket to space right now. It is a small market, but for now, it is theirs.

Can space travel ever become affordable?

This is the big question hanging over the industry. Space tourism has been around for more than two decades, yet only a handful of people have actually gone. The dream has always been to make it more accessible. Right now, that dream still feels far away. Companies are trying to scale up. Virgin Galactic plans to increase flights from about four per month to as many as 10. If that happens, prices could eventually come down. But for now, the math is simple. Limited supply plus high costs equals very expensive tickets.

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What this means for you

Even if you are not planning to spend $750,000 on a 90-minute trip, this still matters. First, it shows how close space travel is to becoming a real consumer experience. Not for everyone yet, but no longer something that feels out of reach. Second, the technology being developed for these flights often trickles down. Advances in materials, safety systems and aviation design can influence other industries over time. Finally, it is a reminder of how early we still are. Space tourism exists, but it is not mainstream. It is still in the phase where wealthy early adopters help fund the future.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Virgin Galactic reopening ticket sales is a signal. The industry is not fading away. It is evolving and trying to enter a new phase. At the same time, the higher price tag tells a different story. Space is still hard. It is still risky. It is still expensive. For now, the view from above remains one of the most exclusive experiences money can buy.

Would you ever pay for a trip to space if prices dropped enough, or does the risk still outweigh the thrill? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

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Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com – trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

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