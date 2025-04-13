4-legged hydrogen-powered robot you can actually ride

What if your next off-road ride wasn’t on a motorcycle or ATV but on a robot that moves like a wolf? Kawasaki Heavy Industries has introduced something that feels straight out of a video game: CORLEO, a hydrogen-powered, four-legged robot prototype designed to be ridden by humans. Unveiled at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, this futuristic machine is built to handle rugged terrain with ease, combining cutting-edge robotics and sustainable energy.

Let’s take a closer look at what makes CORLEO so cutting-edge.

A new way to explore the outdoors

CORLEO isn’t your typical off-road vehicle. Instead of wheels, it has four robotic legs that move independently, allowing it to handle uneven ground like rocks, grass and steep inclines. Kawasaki says the design was inspired by the skeletal structure of lions. The name CORLEO is derived from Cor Leonis, the brightest star in the constellation Leo. Riders mount it like they would a horse, but instead of gripping handlebars or using pedals, you control CORLEO with your body. Lean forward, and it moves ahead. Shift your weight to the side, and it adjusts its steps accordingly.

CORLEO is also environmentally friendly. It uses a battery paired with a 150cc hydrogen engine. The hydrogen engine generates electricity, which is stored in the battery. Kawasaki has been pushing hydrogen-powered vehicles for years, and CORLEO is their latest effort to combine sustainability with innovation.

What makes CORLEO special?

CORLEO isn’t just about getting from point A to point B. It’s packed with advanced features that make it feel like something out of the future.

AI-powered navigation: The robot uses artificial intelligence to stay balanced and adapt its movements in real time. Whether you’re on rocky trails or steep hills, CORLEO adjusts to keep you stable.

The robot uses artificial intelligence to stay balanced and adapt its movements in real time. Whether you’re on rocky trails or steep hills, CORLEO adjusts to keep you stable. Body movement control: No buttons or levers here. CORLEO responds directly to how you shift your weight. It’s designed to feel natural and intuitive, even for beginners.

No buttons or levers here. CORLEO responds directly to how you shift your weight. It’s designed to feel natural and intuitive, even for beginners. Heads-up display: A small screen gives you all the info you need while riding, like how much hydrogen fuel is left, navigation tips and even details about weight distribution.

A small screen gives you all the info you need while riding, like how much hydrogen fuel is left, navigation tips and even details about weight distribution. Slip-resistant hooves: Instead of wheels, each leg ends in rubber hooves that grip different surfaces securely. This makes it perfect for exploring areas where traditional vehicles might struggle.

Designed for adventure

CORLEO's sleek design is as impressive as its tech. Built with durable materials like metal and carbon fiber, it’s tough enough for outdoor adventures while still looking futuristic. Fans of video games might notice some similarities to designs from Horizon Zero Dawn, which reportedly inspired some of its aesthetics.

What’s next for CORLEO?

Right now, CORLEO is still in the prototype phase, so there are some unanswered questions, like how fast it can go or how far it can travel on a full tank of hydrogen. And while the idea of riding a robotic wolf sounds amazing, we’ll have to wait a while before it becomes available. Kawasaki estimates it could take up to 25 years before something like CORLEO hits the market.

Still, this concept shows where off-road vehicles could be headed in the future. Kawasaki sees CORLEO as an alternative to traditional motorcycles or ATVs, something that could make exploring tough terrains safer, easier and more sustainable.

Kawasaki’s bigger robotics vision

CORLEO is part of Kawasaki’s growing focus on robotics. The company has been making industrial robots for decades and recently expanded into new areas like collaborative robots (designed for manufacturing) and educational robots for classrooms. For example:

The CL Series robots are built for heavy-duty tasks like welding and palletizing in extreme environments.

Kawasaki’s uniquely developed dual-armed SCARA robot can coexist and collaborate with humans.

With CORLEO, Kawasaki is showing how its expertise in robotics can go beyond factories and classrooms into outdoor adventures.

Kurt's key takeaways

Kawasaki’s CORLEO is an entirely new way of thinking about off-road transportation. By combining robotics, AI and clean energy, Kawasaki is imagining a future where adventure meets sustainability. While we might not see robots like CORLEO on trails anytime soon, it’s worth thinking about how this technology could change outdoor adventures forever. Who wouldn’t want to ride a robot inspired by nature’s most agile creatures?

