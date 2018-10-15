Paul Allen's death sparks reactions from the NFL, Microsoft

Both the tech and sports worlds took to Twitter to remember Microsoft co-founder and Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen after he died on Monday from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Allen passed away in Seattle, his family said.

Vulcan, the company Allen founded, mourned his passing by tweeting about their "deep sadness."

"All of us who worked with Paul feel an inexpressible loss today," the company said in a statement.

Microsoft also shared a statement from its current CEO, Satya Nadella.

"Paul Allen's contributions to our company, our industry and to our community are indispensable," Nadella said. "As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world."

The National Football League also said it was "saddened" to share news of Allen's death.

The NBA team Allen owned, the Portland Trail Blazers, also tweeted about the news.

"We miss you. We thank you. We love you," the team said in a message when sharing a black-and-white image of Allen.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.