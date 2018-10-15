Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, dead at 65, family says

Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft, died on Monday from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, his family said in a statement.

Allen, a "noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts," passed away in Seattle, his family said. He was 65.

Allen's sister, Jody, said her brother "was a remarkable individual on every level," and while most knew him for his work, "he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend."

In addition to his work in technology and philanthropy, Allen was chairman of the Seattle Seahawks until his death. He purchased the NFL team in 1996.

Allen, according to Forbes 2018 list of billionaires, was the 44th richest person in the world, with his net worth listed at $20.3 billion.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.