Meta found leaker who disclosed details about unannounced VR headsets: report

Meta has reportedly cut ties with the leaker

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Meta chief warns against government overreach Video

Meta chief warns against government overreach

Meta President for Global Affairs Nick Clegg joins Fox News' Bret Baier to discuss safeguarding data privacy, widespread use of augmented reality and government overreach.

Meta has reportedly uncovered the source of a leak regarding its VR headsets published late last year by YouTuber Brad Lynch. 

Meta's Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth shared that news last week in an internal memo, according to The Verge.

Bosworth said the social media giant had cut ties with the leaker. 

The publication said the individual was a third-party contractor who Bosworth confirmed was paid money for sharing the materials with Lynch. 

Andrew Bosworth, chief technology officer of Meta Platforms Inc., exits federal court in San Jose, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022. 

Andrew Bosworth, chief technology officer of Meta Platforms Inc., exits federal court in San Jose, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"They might have asked because I wasn’t willing to give much money up front," Lynch told The Verge. "I’m just one guy who loves VR and just enjoys talking with industry friends and reporting what I hear. And I’m definitely not getting rich from it." 

Fox News Digital's multiple requests for comment from Meta were not immediately returned. 

Meta headquarters Feb. 2, 2023, in Menlo Park, Calif. 

Meta headquarters Feb. 2, 2023, in Menlo Park, Calif.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Lynch's SadlyItsBradley channel has 114,000 subscribers. 

A Meta employee demonstrates the Meta Quest Pro VR Headset in Las Vegas Jan. 4, 2023. 

A Meta employee demonstrates the Meta Quest Pro VR Headset in Las Vegas Jan. 4, 2023.  (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Four months ago, he published a video, "THIS is the Meta Quest 3," which purports to show drawings for the Quest 3 consumer headset

Previously, Lynch shared a video featuring detailed computer-aided design drawings and specs for the Meta Quest Pro.

