Last-minute gifts for the holidays

Who’s procrastinating!? Some of the best gifts are available right up until the last minute this holiday. Put supply issues in the rearview mirror for the perfect picks that follow.

Just remember to check the shipping arrival dates for physical gift items and know that no matter what, electronic gifts can fit just right up until the very last minute.

TCL Stylus 5G smartphone

TCL’s first-ever smartphone with a built-in stylus allows you to write down notes, draw images and sign digital forms with the help of user-friendly features, including free access to Nebo for TCL, the world’s most powerful handwriting recognition tool driven by AI and productivity app MyScript Calculator 2.

The TCL STYLUS 5G has an expansive display that acts like a blank digital canvas for users to express all their artistic ideas with NXTVISION enhanced true color clarity and filters blue light with its adaptive Eye Comfort Mode.

Get the TCL Stylus 5G smartphone

Roku Express 4K+

CHRISTMAS TREES ARE JUST ONE PART OF THE ALLURE THAT A VERMONT FAMILY BRINGS TO NYC EACH DECEMBER

The Roku Express 4K+ offers 4K streaming under $40. It’s a great stocking stuffer for new streamers and can be easily wrapped.

If you are looking for the ultimate gift for the holidays, the Hisense U6GR 65-inch Roku TV is an amazing smart TV that won't break the bank at under $500 and comes with over 500,000 free movies and TV shows.

The Roku Voice Remote Pro is an easy gift to elevate your Roku player or Roku TV. If your hands are tied, simply say "Hey Roku, pause" or "Hey Roku, volume up/down" as you get your house ready for guests to arrive.

Get the Roku Express 4K+

LeapLand Adventures

GOT AN IPHONE? DON'T WAIT ANOTHER SECOND TO UPDATE CRITICAL PRIVACY SETTINGS

LeapLand Adventures is a unique plug-and-play TV video game adventure for early learners.

With no web connection, downloads or account setup required, kids can use the wireless controller to get right to the learning curriculum embedded throughout the game.

Preschoolers can go on a quest across LeapLand and learn about letters, numbers, shapes and colors, with 15 replayable levels introducing curriculum-based content and important foundational skills.

Get Leapland Adventures

Enduro ANC Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

CHRISTMAS 2022: 11 GIFT IDEAS FOR THE HOME

I love these audio geniuses from San Diego who create some of the best products at an incredibly affordable price. The Enduro ANC noise-canceling wireless headphones have such a smooth, comfy fit and sound amazing. These are the first noise-canceling headphones I've reviewed that push the envelope on battery life that lasts up to 60 hours before recharge.

You are going to love these in noisy environments. Get ready to smile back at a screaming baby on your next flight as you listen to calming sounds through these Bluetooth headphones. I love that I can also use these for phone calls with the 2 mics that keep your voice clear in crowded, loud environments.

Get the Enduro ANC Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

PayPal & Venmo to give $

PayPal and Venmo provide a simple, secure way to send money as a last-minute gift during the holidays. Sign up online or download the app through the Apple or Google Play app stores.

Cash is king especially when send over a secure service like PayPal and Venmo. They offer people a number of ways to pay for gifts this holiday season, whether purchasing from a local small business or larger retailers in-app, online, or in-store. The platforms also provide a simple, secure way to send money as a last-minute gift during the holidays. Can you say 'Thank you Santa!'

Send money with PayPal

Arcade1up Pac-Man & Ms. Pac-Man

BEST GIFTS FOR GAMERS OF ANY AGE AND SKILL

Wow! It's huge and fun. Everyone's all-time favorite game, PAC-MAC, is now available in an at-home arcade version. Perfect for a man cave, game room, play room, and home office, this ultimate in nostalgia transcends generations. 14 iconic games in total – varying takes on PAC-MAN and other favorites such as Galaga and Dig Dug.

The WiFi leaderboards let you see how you stack up against others. Arcade1up PAC-Mania Legacy Edition comes with a custom riser and features like a light-up marquee and coin door to give you a truly authentic arcade experience.

Get Arcade1up Pac-Man Mania arcade game

NFL Legends arcade game from Arcade1UP

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Football fans will love the other Arcade1up's newest machine that' the first and only at-home NFL arcade experience. NFL Blitz was one of the biggest games in the 90s. 25 years later, it’s back – and now you can play at home with Arcade1Up’s NFL Blitz Legends Hundreds of NFL legends are featured - Dan Marino, Jerry Rice, Terrell Davis, Deion Sanders, Jerome Bettis, Cris Carter.

Three of the most popular Blitz games are included and have been remastered to reflect the game today. In a first for the Blitz franchise, you can now go head-to-head with friends with all-new multiplayer functionality. Leaderboards are also included.

You gotta' love the retro team logos and uniforms from the 90s make it an authentic experience.

Get NFL Legends arcade game here

Candy Club online subscription

The sweetest way to gift custom candy to someone you love. This extraordinary candy experience let’s you personalize the gift with a note that Is printed on the back the card that comes along with your delectable order.

When I first tried these I felt transported to Willy Wonka’s factory because the extraordinary quality and variety.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

My favorite thing is to pick a 3-month subscription. The great thing is that it does not auto-renew after whatever time period you pick on your gift of a subscription.

Shop Candy Gift Boxes here

For more of my Gift Guides, head over to CyberGuy.com and search "Gift Guides" and be sure to sign up for my free newsletter.