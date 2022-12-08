Who has cash to burn for these extravagant $1,000+ Amazon gifts?

Amazon has got everything you can imagine from electronics to clothes to games and more. One thing you can usually expect - reasonable prices.

Maybe you have seen the items that set you back big bucks. Here are 10 insanely high-priced items that I discovered and are worth seeing why some people shell out thousands for them.

Disney Embroidery and Sewing Machine

This isn't just any old sewing machine. The Brother Innov-is NQ3600D Disney Embroidery and Sewing Machine has a full-color LCD Touchscreen to view your designs on as well as 291 built-in sewing stitches and 5 sewing stitch fonts. It also has 233 built-in embroidery designs and 35 built-in Disney embroidery designs, so you can pretty much design whatever you want. As for the price, at the time of publishing, it's listed on Amazon at $3,265! Pretty cool product.

Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

If you're looking for a super fancy camera, the Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera has some wild features. It has high-image quality with a new 45 Megapixel Full-Frame CMOS Sensor. It also has high-speed continuous shooting of up to 12 fps with Mechanical Shutter and up to 20 fps with Electronic Shutter. With dual memory card slots and multiple shooting mode options, this camera will give you a crystal-clear shot of whatever you want. But before you get too excited, at the time of publishing it costs $4,799. For the die-hard photographers who feel camera phones just don't do the trick, this is the camera to check out!

Gucci Shoulder Handbag

Gucci has some quality high-end products, and this handbag is no different. The Camelia Camel Pebbled leather Soho Should Handbag has a natural cotton linen lining and is the perfect size to store all your valuables. But every luxury product comes with a price tag, and this one at the time of publishing is $2,995. That's quite the gift to treat yourself to!

Jacobs Latter Step Machine

Jacobs Ladder is expertly designed to exercise your legs and arms, giving you an excellent full-body cardio workout. It's made of premium industry-grade materials and is only sold in the U.S. Priced at the time of publishing at $5,495, this will (literally) give you a run for your money. A great addition if you have a home gym... or you may consider a gym membership!

LSX Modern Garden Mirror Sculpture

Who wouldn't want to spruce up their backyard with a nice modern sculpture? This one is made of stainless steel and all the fabrication of the sculpture is handmade. The surface is completely polished, so you can see any object reflecting off it. As most modern art is usually high in price, this piece costs at the time of publishing a whopping $3,500.

D Z Strad Model 400 Cello

Cello lovers will be in awe of this gorgeous handmade cello that comes with a case, bow and rosin. It's designed with an antique aesthetic with a solid carved Spruce top and figured Maple back. But the full-sized cello comes with a hefty price, listed at the time of publishing at $4,500.

Sony Home Theater Projector

The Sony 4K HDR Home Theater Projector allows consumers to watch their favorite movies and TV shows with a super clear image. It has Motionflow which provides smooth motion for 4K and HD viewing, as well as high brightness and striking and realistic picture quality. All these unique features have racked up the price of this product quite a bit, as it is listed at the time of publishing at $5,250. But the viewing experience is sure to be fantastic!

Bose Lifestyle 650 Home Entertainment System

This one entertainment system is certainly on the expensive side, but it does come with lots of cool features. Its main components include one console, four OmniJewel side speakers, one OmniJewel center speaker, one Acoustimass wireless base module, a universal remote control, two wireless receivers, one ADAPTiQ headset, and an owner's guide. That's a pretty long list of accessories, so it's no wonder it's listed at the time of publishing at $4,178!

Celestron CPC 1100 StarBright Telescope

Reach for the stars with this super-advanced Celestron CPC 1100 StarBright Telescope. Its optical tube measures 24 inches in length and 12.3 inches in diameter, weighing a total of 65 pounds (not including the mount head and tripod, which would total 84 pounds). The height of the mount and tripod can adjust from anywhere between 55 and 70 inches. And the coolest part is that this telescope has an internal GPS and a database of over 40,000 celestial objects. The total cost comes to $3,999 at the time of publishing, but seeing that much of outer space could make it worth every penny!

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Our final pick is for gamers who dream of having the best quality video gaming experience. This laptop has RTX 30 Series Graphics for stunning visuals and Intel 11th Gen-8 Core CPU for an all-out gaming performance. It won't become overheated from intense loads thanks to its Vapor Chamber Cooling system and has built-in WiFi-6 for excellent connectivity. Priced at the time of publishing at $3,999, this laptop is every gamer's dream!

