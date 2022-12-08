Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tom Brady: A look at the Super Bowl winner's career and personal life

Tom Brady went from being the 199th overall draft pick to breaking records as a starting quarterback in the NFL

By Chris Downey | Fox News
    Tom Brady began his football career by playing for the Michigan Wolverines for four seasons. During his tenure, Brady’s record as a starter at Michigan was 20-5 and he won a National Championship in 1997. When he left college, Brady was drafted 199 overall by the New England Patriots. (Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

    After joining the Patriots, Brady backed up quarterback Drew Bledsoe for nearly two years before being named the starter midway through his second season. As a sixth-round draft pick, it was almost unprecedented that Brady would beat out Drew Bledsoe, who was drafted first overall in 1993. Pictured is Brady at a press conference after being named the starter in 2001.  (Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

    Tom Brady dated actress Bridget Moynahan for three years before they amicably ended their relationship in 2006. Brady has one child with Moynahan, John Edward Thomas Moynahan. (Barry King/WireImage)

    As of 2022, Tom Brady has played in ten Super Bowls with an overall record of 7-3. In his Super Bowl losses, Brady lost to the Giants twice and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. Photographed here is Brady dropping a pass in the second half of Super Bowl XLII, where the Patriots lost to the New York Giants 17-14. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

    Brady played for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons and brought six Super Bowl titles to the franchise. Coach Bill Belichick has been the head coach of the Patriots since Brady was drafted in 2000. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Tom Brady has three children, two with Gisele Bündchen and one with Bridget Moynahan. Brady is pictured above with his son Benjamin at a Super Bowl parade in 2015. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

    Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than any individual NFL franchise. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers both have six Super Bowl wins, one less than Brady. Brady’s thirst for victory continues to fuel him after 23 seasons in the National Football League. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady met in 2006 and were married in 2009. Brady and Bündchen have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian Lake. After being married for 13 years, the pair announced that they were getting divorced in 2022. Pictured here is Tom and Gisele at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City. (Theo Wargo/WireImage)

    Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski played together for 11 seasons after Gronkowski was drafted to the New England Patriots in 2010. Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski is a future Hall of Fame tight end who won four Super Bowls as Tom’s teammate. Gronkowski retired in 2022, but some people speculate that he has not played his last snap as Brady’s teammate. Brady and Gronkowski are pictured celebrating their Super Bowl win in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    As of 2022, Brady has held the Lombardi Trophy seven times and has more Super Bowl victories than any quarterback to ever play football. The Quarterbacks with the second most Super Bowl victories are Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana, who have each won four. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Tom Brady’s children always celebrate his victories with him in the Super Bowl victory parades. Pictured here is Brady celebrating his championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his daughter, Vivian Lake. She is the youngest of Brady’s three children. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Brady has played more seasons than any quarterback in the history of the NFL. He played in the first NFL game to ever take place in Germany in 2022. Photographed is Brady at a press conference following a game against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. (S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

Tom Brady was born in San Mateo, California, on Aug. 3, 1977. Brady attended the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999, where he played quarterback. Brady was also a baseball player and was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 1995 MLB Draft. After a 20-5 college career as a starter, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft as the 199th overall pick. 

Midway through his second NFL season, Brady was named the Patriot’s starter by coach Bill Belichick. Brady went on to play for the Patriots for 20 seasons before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. As of 2022, he has won seven Super Bowls and five NFL MVPs throughout his career.

Off the field, Brady has one child with actress Bridget Moynahan, named John Edward Thomas Moynahan, and two children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake Brady, with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. Brady and Bündchen divorced in 2022 and received a significant amount of media attention for their split.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal in 2022 with FOX Sports to be a lead NFL analyst upon retirement.

