Tom Brady: A look at the Super Bowl winner's career and personal life

next Image 1 of 12

prev next Image 2 of 12

prev next Image 3 of 12

prev next Image 4 of 12

prev next Image 5 of 12

prev next Image 6 of 12

prev next Image 7 of 12

prev next Image 8 of 12

prev next Image 9 of 12

prev next Image 10 of 12

prev next Image 11 of 12

prev Image 12 of 12

Tom Brady was born in San Mateo, California, on Aug. 3, 1977. Brady attended the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999, where he played quarterback. Brady was also a baseball player and was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 1995 MLB Draft. After a 20-5 college career as a starter, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft as the 199th overall pick.

Midway through his second NFL season, Brady was named the Patriot’s starter by coach Bill Belichick. Brady went on to play for the Patriots for 20 seasons before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. As of 2022, he has won seven Super Bowls and five NFL MVPs throughout his career.

Off the field, Brady has one child with actress Bridget Moynahan, named John Edward Thomas Moynahan, and two children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake Brady, with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. Brady and Bündchen divorced in 2022 and received a significant amount of media attention for their split.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal in 2022 with FOX Sports to be a lead NFL analyst upon retirement.