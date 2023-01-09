How to force your loved one’s iPhone to ring in an emergency

The "Do Not Disturb" feature on an iPhone is an excellent way to block any calls, texts or other notifications from making your phone light up or ring.

You can turn it on manually or schedule it to turn on automatically at certain times of the day. I often use it when I go to bed. Of course, the notifications and alerts will be stored on your phone, and you can check them anytime. This is how to easily turn "Do Not Disturb" on or off on your iPhone:

Open your iPhone’s Control Center by swiping down from the upper right-hand corner

by swiping down from the upper right-hand corner Tap Focus

Tap Do Not Disturb.

You can also set your phone to be on "Do Not Disturb" during certain hours of the day:

Tap on Settings

Tap on Focus

Tap on Do Not Disturb

Scroll down to Set A Schedule

Tap Add Schedule

Tap Time

Set your desired hours

Tap Done in the Upper right-hand corner.

In addition, should you have an event marked in your calendar, you may get a prompt asking if you want "Do Not Disturb" turned on during those scheduled hours.

Having "Do Not Disturb" on can result in missing a very important, or even emergency, call or message from friends and family. However, there is an easy way to let certain family and friends contact you even with the "Do Not Disturb" on by changing the settings on your iPhone.

How to allow select contacts to send you messages if your iPhone is on "Do Not Disturb"

Open Settings

Tap Focus

Tap Do Not Disturb

Tap People

Make sure Allow Notifications From is checked off

is checked off Tap Add People

Select the contacts you wish to add

Then tap Done in the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

How to allow select contacts to call you when your iPhone is on "Do Not Disturb"

Open Settings

Tap Focus

Tap Do Not Disturb

Tap People

Tap Allow Calls From

You will be given four choices, Everybody, Allowed People Only, Favorites, Contacts Only

Check off Allowed People Only, who are the people you allowed to send you text messages.

Allowing only select contacts, namely your nearest and dearest, to be able to contact you when you have your phone on "Do Not Disturb" will give you the peace of mind to know that should a friend or family member find themselves in an emergency situation, they will be able to contact you immediately.

Let us know if you are using this feature and how it has helped you and your family.

