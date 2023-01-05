How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance

Have you noticed that your Android device is starting to feel sluggish? You are not alone.

This can happen when too much storage space is taken up, and it happens with Android like any other device.

There's an easy way to fix this problem by clearing the cache from your Android apps and web browsers.

How to clear app cache from your Android

Clearing cache from your Android apps will not only help speed up the apps you already have, it will also free up space for you to download more apps. Please note settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer.

Here's how to do it for an Android Galaxy:

Open the Settings app on your Android

on your Android Select Apps

Tap the hamburger menu next to Your apps

next to Your apps Under sort by, select Size and press OK . This will organize your apps by size, with the app that takes up the most storage space appearing at the top

and press . This will organize your apps by size, with the app that takes up the most storage space appearing at the top Under your apps, select the apps which you want to clear cache from

When you select an app, you'll be taken to the App Info page. Select Storage

Select Clear Cache in the bottom right-hand corner.

Here's how to clear the cache on an Android TCL:

Open the Settings app on your Android

on your Android Select Apps

Tap Apps info

Select all apps you wish to clear the cache from

Tap Storage & cache

Select Clear Cache.

How to clear browser cache from your Android

Like any device, web browsers on Androids also become cluttered with cache. Whether you're using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge, they all will contain stored images and files that are meant to make your browsing experience easier and more personal to you. However, it's good to clear your cache on these browsers now and then to avoid your Android storage getting too full.

Here's how to clear your cache on each browser on your Android TCL and Android Galaxy.

How to clear your Chrome cache on your Android

Open the Chrome app

app Tap the 3 vertical dots in the top right-hand corner

in the top right-hand corner Select Settings

Go to Privacy and security

Select Clear browsing data

In the Time range menu, select the time range you wish to clear your cache from

menu, select the time range you wish to clear your cache from Select Cached images and files

Select Clear data.

How to clear your Firefox cache on your Android

Open the Firefox app

app Tap the 3 vertical dots in the top right-hand corner

in the top right-hand corner Select Settings

Go to Delete browsing data

Select Cached images and files

Tap Delete browsing data

Select Delete.

How to clear your Microsoft Edge cache on your Android

Open the Microsoft Edge app

app In the browser's bottom bar, tap the 3 horizontal dots

Select Settings

Select Privacy and security

Tap Clear browsing data

In the Time range menu, select the time range you wish to clear your cache from

menu, select the time range you wish to clear your cache from Select Cached images and files

Select Clear data.

