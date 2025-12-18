Holiday deliveries and fake tracking texts: How scammers track you

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As we head into the last stretch of December (and last-minute gift shopping), your doorstep is probably busier than ever. And if you're anything like me, you're probably also juggling shipping updates, tracking numbers, and "out for delivery" alerts from half a dozen retailers.

Unfortunately, scammers know this too, and they've likely been preparing for it all year. Like clockwork, I've already started seeing the usual wave of fake tracking texts hitting people's phones. They look legit, they show up right when you're expecting a package, and they rely on one inescapable truth: during the holiday rush, most of us are too overwhelmed to notice when something feels off.

No need to panic, though. You can still come out ahead of the scammers. I'll show you what to look out for and how you can prevent being targeted in the first place.

What fake delivery text messages look like

Most of these fake shipping texts include a "tracking link" that looks close enough to the real thing that you might tap without thinking twice about it. In some cases, like one Maryland woman found out, you may even receive fake deliveries with a QR code that works in a similar way.

These links usually lead to a spoofed tracking page that looks almost identical to the real thing. It'll ask you to "confirm" your login or enter your delivery details. The moment you type anything in, scammers capture it and use it to access your real accounts.

Even worse, the "tracking link" may contain malware or spyware , triggering silent installs that can steal passwords, monitor keystrokes, or give scammers remote access to your device.

Red flags that reveal fake shipping and tracking messages

So how can you distinguish between a legitimate message for a delivery you're actually waiting for and one of these scams? Here are the red flags I look for:

Weird or slightly altered URLs . Scammers use domains that look almost right. Except there's usually one extra letter, a swapped character, or a completely unfamiliar extension.

. Scammers use domains that look almost right. Except there's usually one extra letter, a swapped character, or a completely unfamiliar extension. Requests for additional payment . Real carriers don't ask you to pay a "small fee" to release a package. That's an instant giveaway.

. Real carriers don't ask you to pay a "small fee" to release a package. That's an instant giveaway. A package you're not expecting . If the text is vague or you can't match it to a recent order, pause before you tap anything.

. If the text is vague or you can't match it to a recent order, pause before you tap anything. Delivery attempts at odd hours . "Missed delivery at 6:12 AM" or "late-night attempt" messages are usually fake. Carriers don't normally operate like that.

. "Missed delivery at 6:12 AM" or "late-night attempt" messages are usually fake. Carriers don't normally operate like that. Updates that don't match what you see in the retailer's app or email . If Amazon says your package is arriving tomorrow, but a random text says it's delayed or stuck, trust Amazon, not the text.

. If Amazon says your package is arriving tomorrow, but a random text says it's delayed or stuck, trust Amazon, not the text. Language that is designed to rush you. Anything screaming "immediate action required!" is designed to make you stop thinking and start tapping.

If a text triggers any one of these, I delete it on the spot. When in doubt, always check directly with the delivery service provider first before opening any links.

How scammers know your address, phone number, and shopping habits

Scammers don't magically know where you live or what you've ordered — they buy that information. There's actually an entire industry of data brokers built on collecting and selling personal data. This can include your:

Phone number

Home address

Email

Purchase history

Browsing patterns

Retailers accounts and apps

Loyalty programs

Even preferred delivery times.

These data brokers can sell profiles containing hundreds of data points on you. And they aren't always discerning about who they sell to. In fact, some of them have been caught intentionally selling data to scammers.

Once scammers have those details, creating a convincing delivery scam is no problem.

But scammers can't target what they can't find

I've been very vocal about the importance of keeping personal information under lock and key. And this is just one of the reasons why.

Criminals rely on your personal information to target you with these types of scams. They also need at least a phone number or email address to reach you in the first place.

So your best bet to avoid delivery scams (and, honestly, most other scams year-round) is removing your info from data brokers and people search sites. Doing this will keep your details out of circulation online and out of the wrong hands.

How to remove your personal information from scammers' reach

You can start by looking yourself up online. Searching for different combinations of your name, address, email, and phone number should bring up a bunch of people search sites. Just visit the "opt-out" page on each site to request removal of your data.

Private-database data brokers are a bit trickier. They sell data in bulk, usually to marketers and other third parties. So you won't be able to check if they have your information. But if you look into which data brokers operate in your area, you can just send opt-out requests to them all. There's a good chance they'll have your information.

You can also turn to a data removal service. They completely remove the headache from this process and just automatically keep your personal info off data broker sites. If, like me, you don't have the time to keep manually checking data broker sites and sending removal requests every few months (because your data will keep reappearing), a personal data removal service is the way to go.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Kurt's key takeaways

Holiday delivery scams work because they blend perfectly into the chaos of December shopping. A well-timed text and a familiar tracking link are often all it takes to lower your guard. By slowing down, checking messages directly with retailers, and reducing how much of your personal data is circulating online, you can take away the advantage scammers rely on. A little caution now can save you a major headache later.

Have you received a suspicious delivery text or tracking message this holiday season? If so, tell us what it looked like and how you handled it by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

