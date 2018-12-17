Google's China search engine project 'effectively ended': report

Google has been forced to shut down and "effectively end" its controversial China search engine project, code-named Project Dragonfly, after members of the company's privacy team raised complaints, according to a new report.

The tech giant led by CEO Sundar Pichai was forced to close a data analysis system it was using for the controversial project, according to The Intercept, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The news outlet originally broke the news that Google had been considering launching the app-based search engine.

Google has not yet responded to a request for comment from Fox News.

Employees of the Mountain View, Calif.-based Google were using Beijing-based website 265.com, which the company bought in 2008 from Chinese billionaire Cai Wensheng, as a sort of market research to see what search queries were being entered. Eventually, the search queries were transferred to Baidu, the leading search engine in China. Google famously pulled out of China in 2010 after it said it would not provide censored search services in the country.

According to the report, engineers who worked on Project Dragonfly were using the data to review a list of websites that Chinese people would see if they entered the same word or phrase into Google. Following that, they checked to see if websites in the search results were blocked due to China's Great Firewall and put together a list of sites that are banned, including Wikipedia, British broadcaster BBC and others. After getting word of this, the company's privacy staff became "really p-ssed" according to one source in The Intercept's story and the engineers working on Project Dragonfly were told they could no longer use the data.

“The 265 data was integral to Dragonfly,” said one source. “Access to the data has been suspended now, which has stopped progress.”

Following the decree from the privacy team, Google employees working on the app-based search engine have used different datasets, including ones from "global Chinese" queries entered into Google that live outside the world's most populous country, including those inside the U.S. and Malaysia. That has made it significantly harder to gather the accuracy of the results, and some team members have left the project, the report added.

The Dragonfly efforts led to the resignation of several Google employees and prompted more than 700 to sign a letter to Pichai calling for it to be halted last month.

Speaking in front of the House Judiciary Committee amid allegations of anti-conservative bias and privacy violations last week, Pichai said the company's efforts were only an exploration of what a search engine could look like in a country like China.

"Right now, we have no plans to launch [a search product] in China," Pichai said in response to a question from a lawmaker, adding that "getting access to information is an important human right."

