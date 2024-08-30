Fox News AI Newsletter: Movie star on what AI can't do

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ star says AI can’t ‘duplicate’ Hollywood director Tim Burton’s vision
- Nvidia’s earnings beat Wall Street’s estimates as AI momentum continues
- Experts warn AI could generate ‘major epidemics or even pandemics’ — but how soon?

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux attends a photocall for the movie "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 28, 2024, in Venice, Italy. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD VISION: Hollywood actor Justin Theroux argued that artificial intelligence cannot match famous director Tim Burton’s vision.

AI BOOM: Artificial intelligence giant Nvidia released its latest second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, which beat analysts' estimates as the company's AI-driven momentum continued.

ELECTION SEASON FRAUD: Billions of dollars are pouring into the 2024 House, Senate, and presidential elections. I bet you’ve received a call or 10 from folks asking you to pull out your wallet. The pleas come in text form, too, plus there are videos, social media posts and DMs. Here are a few dos and don’ts for keeping your money safe.

Joe Biden Withdraws From US Presidential Race - Photo Illustration

Joe Biden is posting on his social media X about his withdrawal from the US Presidential race. US President Joe Biden is ending his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats are losing faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump, seen in this photo illustration. Taken in Brussels, Belgium, on July 21, 2024.  (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

AI-GENERATED PANDEMIC?: Experts researching advancements in artificial intelligence are now warning that AI models could create the next "enhanced pathogens capable of causing major epidemics or even pandemics." 

FUTURE OF FAST FOOD: So, you're hit with a craving for a mouthwatering Shake Shack burger. Instead of jumping in your car and braving the traffic, you simply grab your phone and place an order through an app. But here's the twist: Rather than a delivery driver showing up, a friendly little robot rolls right up to your doorstep with your order.

robot delivery 1

Autonomous delivery robot  (Serve Robotics)

