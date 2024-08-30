Fox News AI Newsletter: Movie star on what AI can't do

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ star says AI can’t ‘duplicate’ Hollywood director Tim Burton’s vision

- Nvidia’s earnings beat Wall Street’s estimates as AI momentum continues

- Experts warn AI could generate ‘major epidemics or even pandemics’ — but how soon?

HOLLYWOOD VISION: Hollywood actor Justin Theroux argued that artificial intelligence cannot match famous director Tim Burton’s vision.

AI BOOM: Artificial intelligence giant Nvidia released its latest second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, which beat analysts' estimates as the company's AI-driven momentum continued.

ELECTION SEASON FRAUD: Billions of dollars are pouring into the 2024 House , Senate, and presidential elections. I bet you’ve received a call or 10 from folks asking you to pull out your wallet. The pleas come in text form, too, plus there are videos, social media posts and DMs. Here are a few dos and don’ts for keeping your money safe.

AI-GENERATED PANDEMIC?: Experts researching advancements in artificial intelligence are now warning that AI models could create the next "enhanced pathogens capable of causing major epidemics or even pandemics."

FUTURE OF FAST FOOD: So, you're hit with a craving for a mouthwatering Shake Shack burger . Instead of jumping in your car and braving the traffic, you simply grab your phone and place an order through an app. But here's the twist: Rather than a delivery driver showing up, a friendly little robot rolls right up to your doorstep with your order.

