‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ star says AI can’t ‘duplicate’ Hollywood director Tim Burton’s vision

Hollywood actor Justin Theroux argued that artificial intelligence cannot match famous director Tim Burton’s vision.

The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" star told Fox News Digital why he doesn’t think artificial intelligence will impact Hollywood directors, especially Burton, in the future.

"I think when people see this film, they'll understand that I don't think there'll ever be a Tim Burton movie that could have been made by AI," Theroux explained.

HOLLYWOOD EXECS WARN AI STEALS JOBS BUT CAN’T DO JOB OF TRUE ARTISTS: ‘I WANT TO WORK WITH HUMAN BEINGS’

"He is so singular in his vision."

Although Theroux said AI cannot replicate Burton’s vision, the actor does believe the advanced technology will be featured in future films.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

WATCH: JUSTIN THEROUX CALLS OUT AI USE IN HOLLYWOOD’S FUTURE

"I think there will be AI films in the future, or films perhaps written to some extent by AI," Theroux added.

"But I think, for the moment, when you have a real … just putting it against a Tim Burton movie, I think it's very difficult to duplicate what comes out of that man's head."

"I think when people see this film, they'll understand that I don't think there'll ever be a Tim Burton movie that could have been made by AI. … I think it's very difficult to duplicate what comes out of that man's head." — Justin Theroux

Theroux’s comments come after Burton previously blasted AI recreations of his famous characters.

During an interview in September 2023, the "Wednesday" director shared that he’s "acutely conscious" of the way AI poses "perhaps a greater threat to animation than any other art form."



"They had AI do my versions of Disney characters!" the director exclaimed to The Independent in mock horror at the time.

"I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.’"

Although Burton admitted some of the AI-generated examples were "good," he didn’t enjoy the experience of "seeing his own artistry cloned and imitated."



Burton explained, "What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul."

The director is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated sequel, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Theroux’s character, Rory, is one of the newest additions to the "Beetlejuice" world created by Burton.

"He's really just sort of a complicating element, if we're being honest," Theroux told Fox News Digital of his character.

"He's not particularly additive to the family dynamic. … He's the love interest of Lydia. And he's desperate to marry her, I think, for nefarious purposes. … That's where he fits in."

Oscar nominee Winona Ryder reprised her role as Lydia Deetz from the original 1988 horror comedy, and Michael Keaton returned to his role as Beetlejuice.

JENNA ORTEGA SHARES SURPRISING ITEMS FOUND IN TIM BURTON'S HOME, INCLUDING 'JAR OF EYEBALLS'

While Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara reunited with the original cast, several new additions joined for the sequel, including former Disney star Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

WATCH: ‘BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE’ STAR JUSTIN THEROUX ON PLAYING WINONA RYDER’S ‘DESPERATE’ LOVE INTEREST IN SEQUEL

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It is a fabulous thing to be able to walk onto those sets," Theroux added. "And play this part … work with Tim and on the deep bench of talented actors."

Theroux also told Fox News Digital what his favorite part was when working on "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

"I loved watching Mrs. O'Hara work," he remarked.

"She was … probably the best special effect on the film. She's so hilarious. ... I loved every single actor on our film."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The Leftovers" star reflected on the moment he saw all of his co-stars’ chairs and thought how "lucky" he was to sit in the same room.

Theroux is engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, according to People. He reportedly proposed to Bloom in Italy, while the couple attended the Venice Film Festival for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

The movie focuses on three generations of the Deetz family. After an unexpected family tragedy, the Deetzes return to their home in Winter River.

Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's (Ryder) life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Ortega), discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened. Mischievous demon Beetlejuice returns and unleashes his very own brand of mayhem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is in theaters Sept. 6.