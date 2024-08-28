Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ star says AI can’t ‘duplicate’ Hollywood director Tim Burton’s vision

Justin Theroux's character, Rory, is one of the newest additions to the 'Beetlejuice' world created by Tim Burton

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Justin Theroux calls out AI use in Hollywood’s future

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ star Justin Theroux tells Fox News Digital his thoughts on artificial intelligence and how it will impact future Hollywood films.

Hollywood actor Justin Theroux argued that artificial intelligence cannot match famous director Tim Burton’s vision. 

The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" star told Fox News Digital why he doesn’t think artificial intelligence will impact Hollywood directors, especially Burton, in the future. 

"I think when people see this film, they'll understand that I don't think there'll ever be a Tim Burton movie that could have been made by AI," Theroux explained.

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux shares how he thinks AI will be used in Hollywood’s future. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

"He is so singular in his vision."

Although Theroux said AI cannot replicate Burton’s vision, the actor does believe the advanced technology will be featured in future films. 

"I think there will be AI films in the future, or films perhaps written to some extent by AI," Theroux added. 

"But I think, for the moment, when you have a real … just putting it against a Tim Burton movie, I think it's very difficult to duplicate what comes out of that man's head."

Tim Burton on the red carpet

Justin Theroux said AI cannot replicate the vision of director Tim Burton (pictured). (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Theroux’s comments come after Burton previously blasted AI recreations of his famous characters. 

During an interview in September 2023, the "Wednesday" director shared that he’s "acutely conscious" of the way AI poses "perhaps a greater threat to animation than any other art form."

"They had AI do my versions of Disney characters!" the director exclaimed to The Independent in mock horror at the time.

"I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.’"

Tim Burton

"Wednesday" director Tim Burton previously shared that he’s "acutely conscious" of the way AI poses "perhaps a greater threat to animation than any other art form." (Getty Images)

Although Burton admitted some of the AI-generated examples were "good," he didn’t enjoy the experience of "seeing his own artistry cloned and imitated."

Burton explained, "What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul."

The director is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated sequel, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Beetlejuice 2 cast

Justin Theroux stars alongside Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." His character, Rory, is one of the newest additions to the wild world created by Tim Burton.  (Getty Images)

Theroux’s character, Rory, is one of the newest additions to the "Beetlejuice" world created by Burton. 

"He's really just sort of a complicating element, if we're being honest," Theroux told Fox News Digital of his character.

Michael Keaton and other stars on cover of "Beetlejuice"

"Beetlejuice" is a 1988 American supernatural comedy horror film. (Tubi)

"He's not particularly additive to the family dynamic. … He's the love interest of Lydia. And he's desperate to marry her, I think, for nefarious purposes. … That's where he fits in."

Oscar nominee Winona Ryder reprised her role as Lydia Deetz from the original 1988 horror comedy, and Michael Keaton returned to his role as Beetlejuice. 

While Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara reunited with the original cast, several new additions joined for the sequel, including former Disney star Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe. 

Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton at the Emmys

Ortega will star in the sequel to the 1988 movie "Beetlejuice," directed by Tim Burton. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"It is a fabulous thing to be able to walk onto those sets," Theroux added. "And play this part … work with Tim and on the deep bench of talented actors."

Theroux also told Fox News Digital what his favorite part was when working on "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara at Oscars

Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara reprised their roles in the "Beetlejuice" sequel. (Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

"I loved watching Mrs. O'Hara work," he remarked. 

"She was … probably the best special effect on the film. She's so hilarious. ... I loved every single actor on our film."

"The Leftovers" star reflected on the moment he saw all of his co-stars’ chairs and thought how "lucky" he was to sit in the same room.

Theroux is engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, according to People. He reportedly proposed to Bloom in Italy, while the couple attended the Venice Film Festival for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom attend the 81st Venice International Film Festival for the movie "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." (Getty Images)

The movie focuses on three generations of the Deetz family. After an unexpected family tragedy, the Deetzes return to their home in Winter River. 

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice cast

(L-R) Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton worked on the sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."  (Getty Images)

Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's (Ryder) life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Ortega), discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened. Mischievous demon Beetlejuice returns and unleashes his very own brand of mayhem.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is in theaters Sept. 6. 

