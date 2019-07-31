Facebook isn't doing enough to fight misinformation, fact-checkers say

Facebook is not doing enough to combat misinformation on its platform, according to fact-checkers that worked with the tech giant.

A charity called Full Fact, which was part of the company's third-party fact-checking program for six months, released a report saying Facebook needs to be more transparent and should expand the program to its other platforms, including Instagram.

The program works like this, according to the fact-checking charity: Users flag posts they believe are false, they're reviewed by Full Fact, which comes to a determination; if rated false, the post will appear lower down in news feeds but it will not be deleted. Facebook funds the effort but it's run by nonprofits and charity groups.

The report, which can be read in full here, makes 10 recommendations for improvements, including the sharing of data with fact-checkers to evaluate their impact, better tools from Facebook to identify potentially harmful false content and more. Full Fact also publishes all the fact checks it does under this program on its own site, which can be seen here.

GOOGLE EMPLOYEES DONATE TO WARREN, SANDERS DESPITE THEIR CALLS FOR BIG TECH'S BREAKUP

MILLIONS OF HOLOCAUST RECORDS AVAILABLE TO ALL ONLINE FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has been blasted by lawmakers and tech critics for not doing enough to stem the tide of fake news and misinformation in the wake of Russia's campaign to sow discord and disrupt the election process during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

A spokesperson for Facebook Integrity Partnerships told Fox News that the company welcomes the feedback and is already actively pursuing several of Full Fact's recommendations.

"[These improvements] include scaling the impact of fact-checks through identical content matching and similarity detection, continuing to evolve our rating scale to account for a growing spectrum of types of misinformation, piloting ways to utilize fact-checkers’ signal on Instagram and more," said Julia Bain of Facebook Integrity Partnerships in a statement to Fox News. "We also agree that there's a need to explore additional tactics for fighting false news at scale. We look forward to continued collaboration with Full Fact and our more than 50 global fact-checking partners.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP