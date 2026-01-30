Major US shipping platform left customer data wide open to hackers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cargo theft is no longer just about stolen trucks and forged paperwork. Over the past year, security researchers have been warning that hackers are increasingly targeting the technology behind global shipping, quietly manipulating systems that move goods worth millions of dollars.

In some cases, organized crime groups use hacked logistics platforms to redirect shipments, allowing criminals to steal goods without ever setting foot in a warehouse. One recent case involving a critical U.S. shipping technology provider shows just how exposed parts of the supply chain have been, and for how long.

A key shipping platform was left wide open

The company at the center of this incident is Bluspark Global, a New York-based firm whose Bluvoyix platform is used by hundreds of companies to manage and track freight moving around the world. While Bluspark isn't a household name, its software supports a large slice of global shipping, including major retailers, grocery chains and manufacturers.

For months, Bluspark's systems reportedly contained basic security flaws that effectively left its shipping platform exposed to anyone on the internet. According to the company, five vulnerabilities were eventually fixed, including the use of plaintext passwords and the ability to remotely access and interact with the Bluvoyix platform. These flaws could have given attackers access to decades of shipment records and customer data.

Bluspark says those issues are now resolved. But the timeline leading up to the fixes raises serious concerns about how long the platform was vulnerable and how difficult it was to alert the company in the first place.

How a researcher uncovered the flaws

Security researcher Eaton Zveare discovered the vulnerabilities in October while examining the website of a Bluspark customer. What started as a routine look at a contact form quickly escalated. By viewing the website's source code, Zveare noticed that messages sent through the form passed through Bluspark's servers using an application programming interface, or API.

From there, things unraveled fast. The API's documentation was publicly accessible and included a built-in feature that allowed anyone to test commands. Despite claiming authentication was required, the API returned sensitive data without any login at all. Zveare was able to retrieve large amounts of user account information, including employee and customer usernames and passwords stored in plaintext.

Worse, the API allowed the creation of new administrator-level accounts without proper checks. That meant an attacker could grant themselves full access to Bluvoyix and view shipment data going back to 2007. Even security tokens designed to limit access could be bypassed entirely.

Why it took weeks to fix critical shipping security flaws

One of the most troubling parts of this story isn't just the vulnerabilities themselves, but how hard it was to get them fixed. Zveare spent weeks trying to contact Bluspark after discovering the flaws, sending emails, voicemails, and even LinkedIn messages, without success.

With no clear vulnerability disclosure process in place, Zveare eventually turned to Maritime Hacking Village, which helps researchers notify companies in the shipping and maritime industries. When that failed, he contacted the press as a last resort.

Only after that did the company respond, through its legal counsel. Bluspark later confirmed it had patched the flaws and said it plans to introduce a formal vulnerability disclosure program. The company has not said whether it found evidence that attackers exploited the bugs to manipulate shipments, stating only that there was no indication of customer impact. It also declined to share details about its security practices or any third-party audits.

10 ways you can stay safe when cyberattacks hit supply chains

Hackers can break into a shipping or logistics platform without you ever realizing your data was involved. These steps help you reduce risk when attacks like this happen.

1) Watch for delivery-related scams and fake shipping notices

After supply chain breaches, criminals often send phishing emails or texts pretending to be shipping companies, retailers, or delivery services. If a message pressures you to click a link or "confirm" shipment details, slow down. Go directly to the retailer's website instead of trusting the message.

2) Use a password manager to protect your accounts

If attackers gain access to customer databases, they often try the same login details on shopping, email, and banking accounts. A password manager ensures every account has a unique password, so one breach doesn't give attackers the keys to everything else.

If attackers gain access to customer databases, they often try the same login details on shopping, email, and banking accounts. A password manager ensures every account has a unique password, so one breach doesn't give attackers the keys to everything else.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com

3) Reduce your exposed personal data online

Criminals often combine data from one breach with information scraped from data broker sites. Personal data removal services can help reduce how much of your information is publicly available, making it harder for criminals to target you with convincing scams.

Criminals often combine data from one breach with information scraped from data broker sites. Personal data removal services can help reduce how much of your information is publicly available, making it harder for criminals to target you with convincing scams.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com

4) Run strong antivirus software on your devices

Strong antivirus software can block malicious links, fake shipping pages, and malware-laced attachments that often follow high-profile breaches. Keeping real-time protection enabled adds an important layer when criminals try to exploit confusion.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com

5) Enable two-factor authentication wherever possible

Two-factor authentication (2FA) makes it much harder for attackers to take over accounts, even if they have your password. Prioritize email, shopping accounts, cloud storage and any service that stores payment or delivery information.

6) Review your account activity and delivery history

Check your online shopping accounts for unfamiliar orders, address changes, or saved payment methods you don't recognize. Catching changes early can prevent fraud from escalating.

7) Consider identity theft protection

Identity theft protection services can alert you to suspicious credit activity and help you recover if attackers access your name, address or other personal details. Identity Theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security Number (SSN), phone number, and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft at Cyberguy.com

8) Place a free credit freeze to stop new fraud

If your name, email, or address was exposed, consider placing a credit freeze with the major credit bureaus. A freeze prevents criminals from opening new accounts in your name, even if they obtain additional personal data later. It's free, easy to lift temporarily, and one of the most effective steps you can take after a breach.

9) Lock down your shipping and retailer accounts

Review the security settings on major shopping and delivery accounts, including retailers, grocery services and shipping providers. Pay close attention to saved delivery addresses, default shipping locations and linked payment methods. Attackers sometimes add their own address quietly and wait before making a move.

10) Businesses should review third-party logistics access

If you run a business that relies on shipping or logistics platforms, incidents like this are a reminder to review vendor access controls. Limit administrative permissions, rotate API keys regularly, and confirm vendors have a clear vulnerability disclosure process. Supply chain security depends on more than just your own systems.

Kurt's key takeaway

Shipping platforms sit at the intersection of physical goods and digital systems, making them attractive targets for cybercriminals. When basic protections like authentication and password encryption are missing, the consequences can spill into the real world, from stolen cargo to supply chain disruption. The incident also highlights how many companies still lack clear, public ways for researchers to report vulnerabilities responsibly.

Do you think companies that quietly power global supply chains are doing enough to protect themselves from cyber threats? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

