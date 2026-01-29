Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

YouTube lets parents limit or block Shorts for teens

Step-by-step guide for parents setting YouTube Shorts screen time limits for kids

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
YouTube is rolling out new parental controls designed to give families more say over how much time teens spend scrolling through Shorts. 

Parents can now set daily time limits or block Shorts entirely, depending on what works best for their household. The update comes as concerns grow around endless scrolling and its impact on teens. 

YouTube says these tools are meant to support healthier viewing habits while still allowing young users to enjoy the platform in a more balanced way.

Why YouTube is focusing on Shorts

FILE - In this, Friday, April 20, 2012, file photo, a visitor tries out an iPad at an Apple store in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. IPads and other other electronic devices containing nickel might cause rashes, according to a Monday, July 14, 2014 report in Pediatrics. Whether all iPad models and other Apple devices contain nickel is uncertain. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin, File)

Parents can now set a daily time limit for YouTube Shorts, including an option to block Shorts entirely.  (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin, File)

5 PHONE SAFETY TIPS EVERY PARENT SHOULD KNOW

Short-form video has become one of the most addictive parts of social media, especially for teens. The constant scroll can make it hard to stop watching, even when kids are supposed to be studying or winding down for bed. YouTube says the new controls respond to feedback from parents, advocates, and lawmakers who want stronger safeguards for young users. The goal is to give families flexibility instead of forcing an all-or-nothing approach.

What parents can now control on YouTube

If you supervise a teen's Google account, you can now:

  • Set a daily time limit for YouTube Shorts
  • Block Shorts entirely by setting the limit to zero minutes
  • Turn on bedtime reminders
  • Enable take-a-break alerts
  • Manage supervised teen accounts across multiple devices

YouTube also says it is adjusting how content is recommended to teens, placing more emphasis on videos tied to curiosity, life skills, inspiration, and credible information that supports well-being.

How parents limit or block YouTube Shorts for teens

Before you start, make sure:

  • Your teen is using a supervised Google account
  • You have access to Google Family Link
  • Your teen is signed into YouTube on their device with that supervised account

Step-by-step instructions

  • Open the Google Family Link app on your phone or tablet (iPhone or Android).
  • Tap your teen's profile.
  • Tap Controls, then select YouTube.If YouTube does not appear, confirm the account is set up as supervised.
  • If YouTube does not appear, confirm the account is set up as supervised.
  • Tap Screen time or Shorts settings.
  • Find the option labeled Shorts daily limit.
  • Choose how much time your teen can scroll Shorts each day:Set a time limit to allow limited scrollingSet the limit to zero minutes to block Shorts entirely
  • Set a time limit to allow limited scrolling
  • Set the limit to zero minutes to block Shorts entirely
  • In the same section, turn on:Take a break remindersBedtime reminders
  • Take a break reminders
  • Bedtime reminders
  • Confirm your changes.

The new limits apply immediately.

OPENAI TIGHTENS AI RULES FOR TEENS BUT CONCERNS REMAIN

Children Use Smartphones in Hallway

YouTube's supervised account settings let parents choose age-appropriate content and manage how teens experience the platform. (StockPlanets/Getty Images)

What happens when your teen reaches the Shorts limit

Once the daily limit is reached:

  • The Shorts feed locks
  • A message explains that the daily limit has been reached
  • Shorts unlock automatically the next day

Regular, long-form YouTube videos remain available unless you restrict them separately through screen-time controls.

Important things parents should know

  • Teens cannot change or bypass Shorts limits on their own
  • Limits apply across all devices signed into the supervised account
  • Shorts controls are separate from overall YouTube screen-time limits
  • Blocking Shorts does not block standard YouTube videos

Other parental tools worth checking

Beyond Shorts, parents can also:

  • Turn off autoplay
  • Review watch and search history
  • Adjust content recommendations
  • Pause YouTube during homework or sleep hours

These options are managed through Google Family Link, with guidance and account setup available in YouTube's Family Center.

What this means to you

If you are a parent or guardian, these controls give you more practical ways to manage screen time without banning YouTube entirely. You can limit Shorts during school nights, allow more time on long trips, or block them when focus matters most. Instead of relying on willpower alone, families now have built-in tools that help reinforce healthy habits.

Kurt's key takeaways

Short-form video is not going away, but the way teens interact with it can change. YouTube's new parental controls show a shift toward giving families more flexibility and clearer boundaries. Used alongside conversations about online habits, these tools can make a real difference. Oh, and be sure to check out my new "Beyond Connected" podcast on YouTube.

Child using a device on a couch.

YouTube says these new parental controls are designed to reduce endless scrolling and support healthier viewing habits for teens. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

How much control do you think parents should have over teens' screen time, and where should the line be drawn? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

