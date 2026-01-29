YouTube lets parents limit or block Shorts for teens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

YouTube is rolling out new parental controls designed to give families more say over how much time teens spend scrolling through Shorts.

Parents can now set daily time limits or block Shorts entirely, depending on what works best for their household. The update comes as concerns grow around endless scrolling and its impact on teens.

YouTube says these tools are meant to support healthier viewing habits while still allowing young users to enjoy the platform in a more balanced way.

Why YouTube is focusing on Shorts

Short-form video has become one of the most addictive parts of social media, especially for teens. The constant scroll can make it hard to stop watching, even when kids are supposed to be studying or winding down for bed. YouTube says the new controls respond to feedback from parents, advocates, and lawmakers who want stronger safeguards for young users. The goal is to give families flexibility instead of forcing an all-or-nothing approach.

What parents can now control on YouTube

If you supervise a teen's Google account, you can now:

Set a daily time limit for YouTube Shorts

Block Shorts entirely by setting the limit to zero minutes

by setting the limit to Turn on bedtime reminders

Enable take-a-break alerts

Manage supervised teen accounts across multiple devices

YouTube also says it is adjusting how content is recommended to teens, placing more emphasis on videos tied to curiosity, life skills, inspiration, and credible information that supports well-being.

How parents limit or block YouTube Shorts for teens

Before you start, make sure:

Your teen is using a supervised Google account

You have access to Google Family Link

Your teen is signed into YouTube on their device with that supervised account

Step-by-step instructions

Open the Google Family Link app on your phone or tablet (iPhone or Android).

Tap your teen's profile.

Tap Controls, then select YouTube. If YouTube does not appear, confirm the account is set up as supervised.



Tap Screen time or Shorts settings.

Find the option labeled Shorts daily limit.

Choose how much time your teen can scroll Shorts each day: Set a time limit to allow limited scrolling or set the limit to zero minutes to block Shorts entirely.





In the same section, turn on: Take a break reminders and Bedtime reminders.

Take a break reminders

Bedtime reminders

Confirm your changes.

The new limits apply immediately.

What happens when your teen reaches the Shorts limit

Once the daily limit is reached:

The Shorts feed locks.

A message explains that the daily limit has been reached.

Shorts unlock automatically the next day.

Regular, long-form YouTube videos remain available unless you restrict them separately through screen-time controls.

Important things parents should know

Teens cannot change or bypass Shorts limits on their own.

Limits apply across all devices signed into the supervised account.

Shorts controls are separate from overall YouTube screen-time limits.

Blocking Shorts does not block standard YouTube videos.

Other parental tools worth checking

Beyond Shorts, parents can also:

Turn off autoplay

Review watch and search history.

and Adjust content recommendations

Pause YouTube during homework or sleep hours.

These options are managed through Google Family Link, with guidance and account setup available in YouTube's Family Center.

What this means to you

If you are a parent or guardian, these controls give you more practical ways to manage screen time without banning YouTube entirely. You can limit Shorts during school nights, allow more time on long trips, or block them when focus matters most. Instead of relying on willpower alone, families now have built-in tools that help reinforce healthy habits.

Kurt's key takeaways

Short-form video is not going away, but the way teens interact with it can change. YouTube's new parental controls show a shift toward giving families more flexibility and clearer boundaries. Used alongside conversations about online habits, these tools can make a real difference. Oh, and be sure to check out my new "Beyond Connected" podcast on YouTube.

How much control do you think parents should have over teens' screen time, and where should the line be drawn? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

