Amazon Prime settlement could put money back in your pocket

Amazon has agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle allegations brought by the Federal Trade Commission over how it enrolled customers in Prime and how difficult it made cancellation.

The FTC alleged Amazon enrolled millions of consumers without clear consent and failed to provide a simple way to cancel.

"The evidence showed that Amazon used sophisticated subscription traps designed to manipulate consumers into enrolling in Prime, and then made it exceedingly hard for consumers to end their subscription," Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson said.

Rather than proceed to trial, Amazon chose to settle the case. The company did not admit liability and says it has already made changes to Prime enrollment and cancellation flows. Still, the agreement stands as the second-largest monetary judgment ever secured by the Federal Trade Commission.

How the $2.5 billion settlement breaks down

The court-ordered settlement is divided into two parts. First, Amazon must pay a $1 billion civil penalty to the federal government. As a result, this marks the largest civil penalty ever tied to a violation of an FTC rule. Second, $1.5 billion is set aside for consumer refunds. Eligible Prime subscribers may receive compensation for Prime membership fees paid during the covered period, capped at $51 per person. Because this is an FTC action, only U.S.-based Prime subscribers qualify. Therefore, customers outside the United States are not eligible.

Who qualifies for an Amazon Prime refund

You may qualify for compensation if either of the following applies.

First, you signed up for Amazon Prime in the United States between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025.

Alternatively, you attempted to cancel Prime through the online cancellation process during that same period but were unable to complete it. This includes entering the cancellation flow and not finishing or accepting a Save Offer.

To confirm when you joined Prime, log in to your Amazon account. Then go to Memberships and Subscriptions and select Payment history under Prime.

How Amazon is issuing refunds

Under the settlement, refunds are distributed in two groups based on eligibility.

Automatic Payment Group

Some consumers qualified for automatic payments.

You were eligible if you signed up for Prime between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, enrolled through a challenged enrollment flow and used no more than three Prime benefits in any 12-month period.

Automatic payments were issued within 90 days of the court order, with most eligible customers receiving funds by late December 2025. These payments covered Prime membership fees paid up to $51. No claim was required.

However, if you believe you qualified for an automatic payment but did not receive one, you may still be eligible to file a claim.

Claims Process Payment Group

At this point, the claims process is the primary path for refunds. The claims window opened January 5, 2026. Eligible consumers are being notified by email or postcard through early February. You may qualify to file a claim if you unintentionally enrolled in Prime through a challenged enrollment method or tried but failed to cancel your membership online between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, and used fewer than 10 Prime benefits during any 12-month period. In addition, you must not have already received an automatic payment. To file a claim, you will need to confirm one of two conditions by checking a box on the claim form. Claims are reviewed for eligibility. Approved claims receive compensation for Prime fees paid, capped at $51 per person.

Where to file a Prime settlement claim

If you are eligible to file a claim, official instructions will be provided by email or mail. You can also access the court-approved settlement site directly at: subscriptionmembershipsettlement.com.

Links to the settlement site are also available on Amazon's website, the Prime membership page and within the Amazon app.

Even if you do not qualify for a refund, this settlement is a strong reminder to review your subscriptions and confirm you are paying only for services you actively use. Here's how to cancel a subscription using your iPhone and Android.

"Payments are being handled by the settlement administrator. Customers can find information and submit claims at the administrator's website subscriptionmembershipsettlement.com," an Amazon spokesperson told CyberGuy.

How to add or manage your Amazon Prime account

If you already have an Amazon account, adding or managing Prime takes only a few minutes. First, log in to Amazon and open the Accounts and Lists menu. From there, select Prime to view your membership details. Next, follow the prompts to add Prime or manage an existing subscription. Amazon displays pricing, billing dates and available benefits before you confirm. For that reason, review each screen carefully so you know exactly what you are agreeing to. For more on "How to get a cheap Amazon Prime membership," click here.

Kurt's key takeaways

Overall, this settlement sends a clear message about subscription transparency. While a $51 refund may feel modest, the broader impact matters. Regulators are forcing companies to simplify signups and make cancellations easier. If you ever felt trapped in a subscription you did not intend to start, this case shows enforcement is finally catching up to deceptive design tactics.

Have you ever tried to cancel a subscription and felt blocked or misled along the way? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

