Fox News AI Newsletter: Amazon cuts thousands of roles

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements, and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Amazon Delivery Worker in New York City

An Amazon delivery worker sorts packages out for delivery in the financial district of New York City, Oct. 11, 2022.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Amazon to cut 16,000 roles as it looks to invest in AI, remove ‘bureaucracy’
- Uber unveils a new robotaxi with no driver behind the wheel 
- Ex-Google engineer found guilty of stealing AI secrets for Chinese companies

MASSIVE CUTS: Amazon said Wednesday it will cut approximately 16,000 roles across the company as part of an organizational overhaul aimed at "reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy," while continuing to invest heavily in areas such as artificial intelligence.

YOUR NEW RIDE: Uber is getting closer to offering rides with no one behind the wheel. The company recently unveiled a new robotaxi and confirmed that autonomous testing is already underway on public roads in the San Francisco Bay Area. While the vehicle first appeared earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026, the bigger story now is what is happening after the show.

Lucid, Nuro and Uber unveil robotaxi at CES in Las Vegas

Lucid, Nuro and Uber unveil a robotaxi during Nvidia Live at CES 2026 ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 5, 2026.  (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

TECH THEFT: A federal jury found a former Google engineer guilty of stealing artificial intelligence (AI) trade secrets and spying for Chinese tech companies, ending a high-profile Silicon Valley trial.

FIDO'S BIG BROTHER: Tuya Smart just introduced Aura, its first AI-powered companion robot made for pets. Aura is designed specifically for household cats and dogs, with AI trained to recognize their behaviors, movements and vocal cues. The idea behind Aura is simple. Pets need more than food bowls and cameras. They need attention, interaction and reassurance.

GOING BIG: What happens when artificial intelligence (AI) moves from painting portraits to designing homes? That question is no longer theoretical. At the Utzon Center in Denmark, Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic robot artist, has made history as the first humanoid robot to design a building.

Ai-Da Robot in Geneva

A man faces the realistic artist" robot "Ai-Da" using artificial intelligence at a stand during the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva on May 30, 2024. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements, and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future

This article was written by Fox News staff.

