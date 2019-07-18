FaceApp Challenge offers hilariously geriatric results

The viral #FaceAppChallenge has everyone from celebrities to fictional characters and even Las Vegas hotels posting elderly looking photos of themselves.

The Jonas brothers previewed their year 3000 reunion tour.

FACEAPP SECURITY CONCERNS: EXPERTS SAY RUSSIANS MIGHT OWN YOUR OLD PHOTOS

Chef Gordon Ramsay made it clear he intends to host "Master Chef" for a while longer.

"OLD TERRY CAN STILL KICK SOME A-!" Terry Crews wrote.

Kevin Hart admired his "strong a- old man face and upper body."

Even Cookie Monster got into the act - but he looked as timeless as ever.

The Twilight Saga had the same problem.

The Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas also poked a little fun with the Sphinx.

FaceApp has been around since 2017, but the update allows users to age themselves with the help of artificial intelligence. The app also collects data from your phone and may give the Russia-based developer rights to your photos forever, according to Global News.