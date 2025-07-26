This EV has a face, and it talks back with AI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Walking up to your car and seeing it recognize you, light up with a digital smile and respond to your voice used to be something only seen in TV shows and movies.

Now, LA-based Faraday Future is making that experience a reality. At its California headquarters, the company recently unveiled the FX Super One, a tech-packed electric vehicle featuring the F.A.C.E., short for Front AI Communication Ecosystem. This expressive LED grille gives the car personality, allowing it to connect through light, sound and even emotional cues.

Inside the Faraday Future FX Super One electric MPV

The FX Super One is an electric MPV designed with flexibility and intelligence at its core. It offers two types of powertrains, including a fully electric option and a hybrid setup known as AI Hybrid Extended Range. All-wheel drive comes standard, and the wheelbase is extended to create what Faraday calls Magic Space, a spacious interior that adapts to various needs.

Seating configurations vary, but one standout version, called GOAT, features four seats, including luxurious zero-gravity recliners in the back. These are paired with a wide panoramic display and even a built-in refrigerator. Other versions can seat six or seven passengers and include smart cabin lighting, high-end materials and a fully digital infotainment system designed for interaction.

How the F.A.C.E. AI grille works on the FX Super One

Instead of just lighting up like a typical grille, the F.A.C.E. uses AI to sense people nearby and respond with dynamic visuals. It listens to voice commands and reacts with animations that can show emotion or deliver information. It's powered by Faraday's Embodied Intelligence Agent system, which links the grille with other AI-driven features inside the car.

The system works when the vehicle is parked and is designed to create a sense of connection between the driver and the machine. Voice recognition, camera input and learned behavior all feed into how the car responds. Over time, it adjusts its reactions based on how you use it. You might see calming patterns after a long day or playful responses when you greet it in the morning.

AI technology and smart features in the FX Super One

The F.A.C.E. is only part of the story. The FX Super One also comes loaded with smart safety tools powered by the same AI system. These include a 360-degree sensor suite that combines cameras, radar and lidar for full environmental awareness. The cabin features a quick-starting operating system that lets passengers customize their experience on the go. As for driving, the car's architecture supports intelligent assistance that helps reduce risk and make decisions based on both data and context. The goal isn't just automation, it's collaboration between the driver and the vehicle.

What's next for Faraday Future and the FX Super One

More than 10,000 people have already pre-ordered the FX Super One, indicating rapidly growing interest in the vehicle. Faraday Future plans to start production in late 2025 at its Hanford, California, plant. This aggressive timeline demonstrates the brand's renewed drive to gain momentum in the competitive EV market. With the FX Super One, Faraday Future delivers bold innovations that go beyond speed, range or luxury. The company envisions a new era of mobility defined by personality and human connection.

How much will the Faraday Future FX Super One cost?

Faraday Future is targeting a price for the FX Super One of under $100,000. You can reserve your FX Super One now with a refundable $100 deposit on Faraday Future's official website.

Kurt's key takeaways

The FX Super One feels like more than an electric vehicle. It brings personality to the road with its talking grille, adaptive cabin and emotionally aware AI. Faraday Future is leaning into connection and creativity, offering a car that responds to your presence and remembers how you interact with it. Whether the F.A.C.E. becomes a must-have feature or just a fun extra, it adds something fresh to the EV space.

Would you drive a car that smiles at you and knows when you're having a bad day? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

