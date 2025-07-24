Lucid joins Tesla and GM with hands-free highway driving

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lucid Motors is about to make highway driving a lot more relaxing.

The electric vehicle startup is rolling out a major upgrade to its driver-assistance technology, placing it squarely alongside Tesla and GM in the growing hands-free driving market.

VOLKSWAGEN’S ICONIC CUTE VAN DRIVES ITSELF WITH 360-DEGREE VISION

Lucid DreamDrive Pro update adds hands-free driving and lane change assist

Starting July 30, Lucid Air owners who opted for the DreamDrive Pro package will have access to an over-the-air update unlocking two key features:

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Hands-Free Driving Assist that allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel entirely on compatible divided highways.

that allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel entirely on compatible divided highways. Hands-Free Lane Change Assist enables lane changes when the driver activates the turn signal.

The update launches first for the Lucid Air sedan, with the upcoming Gravity SUV getting these features later this year.

How Lucid DreamDrive Pro works: Sensors, software, and hands-free features explained

DreamDrive Pro combines advanced hardware and intelligent software to power Lucid's driver-assistance system. It uses 32 integrated sensors, including LiDAR, radar, visible-light and surround-view cameras and ultrasonic sensors. This setup delivers precise environmental awareness for everything from highway cruising to close-range maneuvers.

Because the platform is software-defined, Lucid can roll out new features like hands-free highway driving and automated lane changes through over-the-air updates. Drivers receive continuous improvements without needing hardware upgrades or service appointments.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

These updates are just the beginning. Lucid is investing heavily in advanced driver-assistance and automation, with a clear focus on safety, comfort and long-term innovation.

Lucid now joins the ranks of top hands-free driving systems. Tesla's Full Self-Driving and GM's Super Cruise both offer hands-free driving on highways, though they differ in how they monitor driver attention and what roads they support. Ford's BlueCruise is another major option, available on a growing number of mapped highways. Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot goes a step further by letting drivers take their eyes off the road in certain traffic conditions, though it's only available in limited markets for now.

What this means for you

If you're driving a car with advanced driver-assistance features, such as the Lucid Air or similar models, you're likely noticing real changes in your daily routine. With hands-off driving now available on select highways, those stressful commutes can feel a little easier. Sitting in stop-and-go traffic doesn't have to be such a chore anymore. Long road trips? Suddenly, they're much more comfortable. Many automakers, not just Lucid, are pushing out updates directly to your car, so you can access new tools without ever stepping into a service center.

Safety is at the forefront with these new systems. As you drive, a network of sensors and smart software helps keep your lane changes smooth, your following distances steady and your ride free from abrupt surprises. These advances can give you peace of mind, but it's essential to remember that these systems don't drive for you. You still need to stay alert and keep your hands ready.

With more cars using similar technology each year, the roads themselves are changing. There's hope that fewer accidents caused by distraction or delayed reactions will benefit not just tech-savvy drivers, but everyone out there. While these models, like the Lucid Air, showcase what's possible, the real transformation comes as driver-assistance features become the new normal in cars everywhere.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt's key takeaway

Lucid's new hands-free driving update puts it in direct competition with Tesla, GM, and other automakers working to change the way we drive. With DreamDrive Pro, Lucid shows that combining advanced hardware, in-house software, and frequent updates can deliver real capability. As more companies roll out similar systems, drivers are getting more options, and the convenience once reserved for luxury models is becoming more accessible.

Would you trust your car to drive hands-free on the highway? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.