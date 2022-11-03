Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk notifies Twitter employees that layoffs will begin on Friday: Report

Musk previously said Twitter under his ownership will be 'super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware'

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Elon Musk is moving forward with his plans to reshape Twitter's workforce, informing the company's 7,500 employees that layoffs will start on Friday, according to the Washington Post. 

"Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," an email to employees on Thursday read, according to the newspaper. 

"We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany on March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo via AP)

Several top executives have already exited the company amid the impending layoffs, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Finanical Officer Ned Segal, and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. 

ELON MUSK CLOSES TWITTER DEAL: WHAT'S NEXT?

When Musk first broached purchasing Twitter earlier this year, he tweeted that the company under his ownership "will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware." 

This Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, photo shows a Twitter sign outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco. 

This Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, photo shows a Twitter sign outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Musk tweeted last week that the "most messed up" thing at Twitter right now is that "there seem to be 10 people ‘managing’ for every one person coding." 

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest