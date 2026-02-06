Fox News AI Newsletter: 'The American people are being lied to about AI'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Palantir's Shyam Sankar: Americans are 'being lied to' about AI job displacement fears

- Elon Musk says you can skip retirement savings in the age of AI. Not so fast

- Chevron CEO details strategy to shield consumers from soaring AI power costs

LIES EXPOSED: "The American people are being lied to about AI," Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar warns in the opening line of his new Fox News op-ed. And one of the biggest lies, he said, is that artificial intelligence is coming for Americans' jobs.

RISKY RETIREMENT: Billionaire Elon Musk recently told people not to worry about "squirreling" money away for retirement because advances in artificial intelligence would supposedly make savings irrelevant in the next 10 to 20 years.

OFF-THE-GRID: Chevron CEO Mike Wirth detailed the company’s strategy to harness U.S. natural resources to meet soaring artificial intelligence power demand — without passing the cost along to consumers.

POWER CRISIS NOW: Artificial Intelligence and data centers have been blamed for rising electricity costs across the U.S. In December 2025, American consumers paid 42% more to power their homes than ten years ago.

LATEST POLLING: As the emphasis on implementing artificial intelligence across society grows, voters think the use of AI technology is happening too fast — and they have little confidence the federal government can regulate it properly.

PRIVACY NIGHTMARE: A popular mobile app called Chat & Ask AI has more than 50 million users across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Now, an independent security researcher says the app exposed hundreds of millions of private chatbot conversations online.

CAP-EX SURGE: Alphabet executives struck a confident tone on Wednesday’s post-earnings call, signaling that Google’s heavy investments in artificial intelligence are now translating into real revenue growth across the business.

MERIT OVER FEAR: Shyam Sankar, the chief technology officer and executive vice president of Palantir Technologies, told Fox News Digital that artificial intelligence will be a "massively meritocratic force" within the workplace and offered advice to corporate leaders on how to best position their companies and employees for success.

FAKE LOVE HEIST: A woman named Abigail believed she was in a romantic relationship with a famous actor. The messages felt real. The voice sounded right. The video looked authentic. And the love felt personal. By the time her family realized what was happening, more than $81,000 was gone — and so was the paid-off home she planned to retire in.

